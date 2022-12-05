ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal

The U.S. Small Business Administration is investigating the lending arm of one of Arizona's most notable charitable organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, as well as a fintech company called Blueacorn that was implicated in a recent congressional report that detailed billions in fraudulent pandemic loans. The recent report from the House Select Subcommittee...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states

Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy