Related
2023 Sundance Film Festival announces lineup of 99 feature films
The Sundance Film Festival has a star-studded and diverse line up of feature films for festival goers. In the dramatic competition, 61 percent of directors identify as women; 61 percent identify as people of color and 13 percent identify as LGBTQ+ and 6 percent identify as someone with a disability.
Park City Library hours to change in 2023
The popularity of the Lucky Ones Coffee Shop, inside the Park City Library, has prompted the Park City Library Board to consider changing the hours the library opens and closes. After reviewing the hours of other resort town libraries as well as those in Summit County and in Salt Lake...
Six entries vie for prizes in annual Main St. electric parade
Three decorated vehicles won cash and gifts certificates for participating in Saturday night’s annual electric parade down Main Street. Six vehicles competed for top prize. The judges awarded first place to The Cabin’s creation. Judges voted on the entrants' use of lighting, creativity and overall presentation. The winning float, an older red Ford truck, was well-lit with some extra decorations on the front grill. It also had an impressive sound system, playing holiday songs as it traveled down Main Street to City Park.
Red Pine Gondola cabins to be replaced this offseason
The resort has contracted with Leitner-Poma of America to replace all 60 cabins with 55 new ones, according to a Park City Mountain spokesperson. It will involve slight re-engineering of the gondola’s towers and terminals to support the change. A KPCW count midday Tuesday found that 13 of the...
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Heber celebrates season with Old Fashioned Christmas
Heber is ready for holiday cheer! Musicians, food trucks and Santa Claus will help celebrate a tree lighting at the Tabernacle tomorrow Friday. Heber City’s Old Fashioned Christmas features indoor and outdoor fun, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Square, which is on Main Street between Center Street and 100 North.
Uphill travel now open at Park City Mountain
Uphill travel is free, and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day. Skinning is available on Homerun from the bottom of the First Time lift to the angle station, close to where the Town Lift unloads. It is not allowed on the Canyons side. The ski area is...
Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City
The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone. “You're going to be able to shop and get...
New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend
High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
Santa Pub Crawl and Toy Drive returns to Main Street
Almost 1,800 people participated in the Santa Pub Crawl in 2019 and organizers are hoping for that number again Saturday night. One of the founders of the event, Rachel Watts, said they encourage participants to dress festively – they’ve seen people dress up as everything from a Christmas tree to a menorah – and meet at Butchers at 6 p.m. for a pre-crawl bite to eat.
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City
On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
Park City Councils meets Thursday; upper Main Street, White Pine parking on agenda
The city has budgeted $2.2 million towards redesigning upper Main Street, specifically where it intersects with Swede Alley, Park Avenue, Daly Avenue, and King Road. Over time, residents in the area have voiced concerns about the traffic impacts that come from being close to Old Town’s commercial hub. City...
Olympics in Utah every 20 years? Park City could be part of a Winter Games rotation
Utah has said it’s ready, able and willing to host another Olympic Games whenever called upon. The International Olympic Committee may be asking that question in the coming months after its executive board decided Tuesday to table a decision on where the 2030 Winter Games would be held and instead make a considerable pivot. With climate change eroding its options for Winter Games hosts, it has decided to seriously consider a rotation of Winter Olympics hosts. That means, if selected, Salt Lake City could be guaranteed to hold the Olympics perhaps every 20-30 years instead of having to rebid.
Ice Castles in Midway now under construction
It’ll be another three to four weeks before the Heber Valley Ice Castles open for the season, but in the meantime, presale tickets are on sale. Construction on the popular ice attraction in Midway got underway a couple of weeks ago. Founder Brent Christensen, who patented the process he used to build a winter playground for his kids, first opened the attraction in 2011. Today there are five locations across North America.
Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing
This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
Park City High School honors students organize district-wide food drive with World Cup theme
In Park City, putting a large-scale food drive in the hands of high schoolers means years of success and tens of thousands of pounds of donated goods collected every year. It also means ambitious growth goals and strategies to make it happen. Last year’s honor society club drive collected 35,000...
Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week
Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week. As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.
Persistent weak layer triggers avalanches along Park City ridgeline
The Utah Department of Public Safety did a flyby of the area following the avalanche, and in conjunction with Park City Ski Patrol, determined there was no one involved. Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said search and rescue was also called in to look for anyone affected. “We did a...
No one injured in late-night Heber house fire
Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
