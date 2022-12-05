ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street

Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen nixes proposed parking rules for Aschoff Place during snowstorms

North Bergen has let die an ordinance that would have prohibited parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would have temporarily prohibited parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there was a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The bells of St. Joseph’s toll again

On Dec. 1, the city of Bayonne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park at 27th Street and Avenue C. The tower is the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. The bells were saved from the church at the corner of Avenue E and 25th Street prior to its demolition.
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening in N.J. on Dec. 16. Here’s how you can get VIP access.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison, N.J. , on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of drivable track to the area, as well as a two-story arcade, 19 axe-throwing lanes, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride and an immersive virtual reality space. And if you want to be among the first group of drivers on grand opening weekend, there is an opportunity to purchase VIP access.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Regional Hospital fined $63,000 by NJDOH over weapons cache

Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus is facing $63,000 in fines from the New Jersey Department of Health after a weapons cache was discovered at the facility in July. That month, law enforcement uncovered the weapons after investigating a bomb threat at the hospital. While it was ultimately a hoax, over 38 different types of weapons were discovered at Hudson Regional Hospital.
SECAUCUS, NJ
News 12

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
PATERSON, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch

Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
BRICK, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen hosts 28th annual Winterfest Celebration

North Bergen kicked off the holiday season last night with the return of its annual Winterfest celebration, which saw thousands in attendance. The festivities began as usual with a parade down Bergenline Avenue and featured family-friendly music, activities, games, food and, of course, Santa. “This event is one of the...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

City of Hoboken launch ParkMobile pilot program

To make parking easier for residents of Hoboken this upcoming Holiday season, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced today the launch of a new pilot program allowing residents and visitors to reserve a parking space in select municipal garages. According to the mayor’s press release, the new feature will allow ParkMobile users...
HOBOKEN, NJ
