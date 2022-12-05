North Bergen has let die an ordinance that would have prohibited parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would have temporarily prohibited parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there was a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.

