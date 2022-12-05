Lululemon is stretching the limits of inflationary times, proving that even cautious consumers are still craving athleticwear. The Canadian athletic apparel-, accessories- and footwear-maker revealed quarterly earnings Thursday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines with strength in all channels. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party “In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong and balanced results across the business, demonstrating the significant potential for our brand,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our ongoing momentum is a testament to our innovative products, deep...

23 MINUTES AGO