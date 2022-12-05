ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
NBC Connecticut

Just 8% of Americans Have a Positive View of Cryptocurrencies Now, CNBC Survey Finds

Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
NBC Connecticut

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Like a Financial Planner: ‘Do So With Caution'

Even if you don't directly work with a financial advisor, it could be worth paying attention to what they're saying about markets and investing. Take the recent announcement regarding cryptocurrency from the CFP Board, the professional organization for certified financial planners. Planners providing advice on crypto-related investments, the board ruled, are neither required to or barred from providing advice related to crypto, but "should do so with caution."
WWD

Lululemon Proves Activewear Still in Demand, Even Among Cautious Shoppers

Lululemon is stretching the limits of inflationary times, proving that even cautious consumers are still craving athleticwear.  The Canadian athletic apparel-, accessories- and footwear-maker revealed quarterly earnings Thursday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines with strength in all channels. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party “In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong and balanced results across the business, demonstrating the significant potential for our brand,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our ongoing momentum is a testament to our innovative products, deep...
The Associated Press

Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006032/en/ Connectly.ai in action (Graphic: Business Wire)
NBC Connecticut

Southwest Airlines Reinstates Dividend After Nearly Three Years as Travel Rebounds

Southwest suspended dividends at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The 18-cent dividend will be paid Jan. 31. Pandemic aid had prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares through Sept. 30. Southwest Airlines is reinstating its quarterly dividend that it suspended at the start of the Covid-19...
NBC Connecticut

Amid Inflation and Market Volatility, Just 12% of Adults — and 29% of Millionaires — Feel ‘Wealthy'

Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...

