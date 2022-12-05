Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Says Not to Fear Bearish Economic Talk From Bank CEOs – There's No ‘Financial Apocalypse'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that inflation is eating away at consumers’ pocketbooks and could create a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
NBC Connecticut
Just 8% of Americans Have a Positive View of Cryptocurrencies Now, CNBC Survey Finds
Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
NBC Connecticut
How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Like a Financial Planner: ‘Do So With Caution'
Even if you don't directly work with a financial advisor, it could be worth paying attention to what they're saying about markets and investing. Take the recent announcement regarding cryptocurrency from the CFP Board, the professional organization for certified financial planners. Planners providing advice on crypto-related investments, the board ruled, are neither required to or barred from providing advice related to crypto, but "should do so with caution."
Lululemon Proves Activewear Still in Demand, Even Among Cautious Shoppers
Lululemon is stretching the limits of inflationary times, proving that even cautious consumers are still craving athleticwear. The Canadian athletic apparel-, accessories- and footwear-maker revealed quarterly earnings Thursday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines with strength in all channels. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party “In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong and balanced results across the business, demonstrating the significant potential for our brand,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our ongoing momentum is a testament to our innovative products, deep...
Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006032/en/ Connectly.ai in action (Graphic: Business Wire)
NBC Connecticut
Southwest Airlines Reinstates Dividend After Nearly Three Years as Travel Rebounds
Southwest suspended dividends at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The 18-cent dividend will be paid Jan. 31. Pandemic aid had prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares through Sept. 30. Southwest Airlines is reinstating its quarterly dividend that it suspended at the start of the Covid-19...
NBC Connecticut
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
NBC Connecticut
Amid Inflation and Market Volatility, Just 12% of Adults — and 29% of Millionaires — Feel ‘Wealthy'
Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...
NBC Connecticut
Tech Layoffs in Southeast Asia Mount as Unprofitable Startups Seek to Extend Their Runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
Comments / 0