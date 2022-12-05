Wheelchair-Bound Man Struck, Killed By Pick-Up Truck Crossing Lexington Park Roadway: Sheriff

Police are still investigating the events leading to the fatal Lexington Park crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A man in a wheelchair was killed over the weekend after being struck by a late-model pick-up truck while attempting to cross the road in Maryland, investigators announced.

Lexington Park resident Eugene Elis Wood, 39, was struck and killed by a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Walter Tyrone Waul, 55, of Callaway, around dusk on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road.

Police say that shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a pedestrian who had been struck attempting to cross Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way.

The initial investigation determined that Wood was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by Waul, who was traveling east on the roadway. The sheriff noted that Waul stayed at the scene after the crash to assist with the investigation.

Wood was treated at the scene and transported by a paramedic to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries. He was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Dec. 5.

According to the sheriff's office, neither speed nor alcohol appears to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the collision has been asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Russell at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 or emailing Rachael.Roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

