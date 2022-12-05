ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Wheelchair-Bound Man Struck, Killed By Pick-Up Truck Crossing Lexington Park Roadway: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2r2j_0jYKolO700
Police are still investigating the events leading to the fatal Lexington Park crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A man in a wheelchair was killed over the weekend after being struck by a late-model pick-up truck while attempting to cross the road in Maryland, investigators announced.

Lexington Park resident Eugene Elis Wood, 39, was struck and killed by a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Walter Tyrone Waul, 55, of Callaway, around dusk on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road.

Police say that shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a pedestrian who had been struck attempting to cross Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way.

The initial investigation determined that Wood was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by Waul, who was traveling east on the roadway. The sheriff noted that Waul stayed at the scene after the crash to assist with the investigation.

Wood was treated at the scene and transported by a paramedic to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries. He was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Dec. 5.

According to the sheriff's office, neither speed nor alcohol appears to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the collision has been asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Russell at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 or emailing Rachael.Roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Two Being Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision In Helen

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. – While the second patient, a 54-year-old female was being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, EMS on board the ambulance requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 is enroute from Joint Base Andrews with a 20 minute ETA.
HELEN, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., age 48 of Hollywood, who is wanted on several warrants including: Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Failure to Appear: Second-Degree Assault; Stalking; nine counts of Theft under $100 and two counts of Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
NBC Washington

2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's

Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a single car crash on Route 450 in Bladensburg, Maryland, at about 3:40 a.m. Police initially said the 5400 block of Annapolis Road. The two men were...
BLADENSBURG, MD
Bay Net

SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – November 2022

11/01/22- Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279. 11/01/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 57 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. 11/01/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown- Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Morgan# 384. 11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Bay Net

Two Men On Pre-Trial Release Wanted For Removing GPS Monitors In St. Mary’s

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood. James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
BUSHWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
421K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy