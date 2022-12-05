Chatter about a possible recession continues. While the possibility of a recession has been part of the scuttlebutt for a while now, a more recent change is the trend occurring in the yield curve. The U.S. Treasury yield curve is well on pace to be inverted for a second consecutive calendar quarter. Both the five-year and 10-year Treasury notes are trading with yields below the two-year Treasury note on a quarter-to-date basis. (Through Wednesday, the quarter-to-date average yields are 4.42% for the two-year note, 4.07% for the five-year note and 3.89% for the 10-year note.)

2 DAYS AGO