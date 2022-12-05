WINDSOR – Shortly past high noon on Monday, Dec. 5, Tyrone M. Ruffin raised his right hand and affirmed an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Bertie County. In doing so, Ruffin accepted a leadership position within a challenging profession that comes with more than a badge on his chest, a weapon on his hip, and books full of state and local laws. He’ll have to rely on the strong faith, which he doesn’t mind sharing, in his Lord and Savior to keep a promise to equally serve all citizens.

