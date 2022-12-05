Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
County Commissioners elect new chairperson
The Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night elected Bertadean Baker as its new chairperson. The action came during an organization meeting that preceded the board’s regular monthly meeting. As the organizational meeting began, re-elected Commissioners Baker, Tare “T” Davis and Victor Hunt took oaths of office.
rrspin.com
Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: Dec. 9, 2022
The agenda for the December 9, 2022 Regular Meeting, Retreat, of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners can be accessed at this link. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held at 9:00 A. M. in the Board of Commissioner Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Halifax County Historic Courthouse, located at 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
rrspin.com
Notice of meeting location change: Halifax Co. Board of Commissioners
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute §143-318.12 that the December 9, 2022 Regular Meeting, Retreat, of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 9:00 A. M. meeting location has changed from the Center for Energy Education to the Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
rrspin.com
Webb, Davis make history as they take commissioners seats
History was made in Halifax County today as the first Black Republican since Reconstruction and the first member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe took the oath of office to serve on the board of commissioners. Sammy Webb became the first Black Republican on the board since James Edward O’Hara. Chenoa...
rrspin.com
City reviewing legislative goals for upcoming year
Roanoke Rapids City Council is reviewing its legislative goals for the upcoming year. City Manager Kelly Traynham said the goals have to be sent to the county by next month. “Each year municipalities in Halifax County review the previous year’s legislative goals and make any revisions, deletions or additions,” Traynham said in the accompanying memo to the panel for its work session Tuesday.
rrspin.com
Branch, Scott to take oaths of office on New Year's Day
Two judicial officials will take their oaths of office on New Year’s Day. Brenda Branch, who won the race for Halifax County superior court judge in the May primary, will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on January 1 on the courthouse lawn on Ferrell Lane in Halifax. Kim...
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Warren County Sheriff Deputy Jose Deleon
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, December 9 in honor of Warren County Sheriff Deputy Jose Angel Deleon, who passed away this past weekend in an on-duty vehicular accident. Deputy Deleon had served with the Warren County Sheriff's Office since June 15, 2021.
rrspin.com
Deadline passes with no bids on theater
The city today received no sealed bids on the Roanoke Rapids Theatre after rejecting one last month because of a tax reduction stipulation. This marks the second time no bids were received on the venue after a September 12 deadline passed with no offers. City Manager Kelly Traynham said the...
rrspin.com
Groundbreaking celebrates rebirth of Eastman school
A groundbreaking Monday for a new school in the western part of Halifax County turned into a community event as former Eastman school alumni and members from the area came out for the celebration. Many attending wore Eastman caps and some wore specially designed T-shirts proclaiming “Eastman School is Back.”...
rrspin.com
DEQ documents show longtime interest in WestPoint property
As early as 2016, interest was expressed in the former WestPoint Stevens Rosemary textile mill for manufacturing purposes, according to documents filed with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. While no documents were immediately located in DEQ files that speak to a proposal made to county commissioners about a...
rrspin.com
Company shows interest in former WestPoint building
A private company has shown an interest in the former Rosemary Mill off Tenth Street in Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County Economic Development Director Cathy Scott told commissioners at their meeting Monday. Scott said she planned to discuss the matter further with commissioners in a closed session. Before going into the...
rrspin.com
Iris Ann Shearin Smith
Iris Ann Shearin Smith, 84 of Roanoke Rapids, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home. She was born in Halifax County on September 18, 1938 to the late Ira Milton Shearin and Lillian Robertson Shearin. Iris loved her yard and was a member of First United...
warrenrecord.com
Branche takes oath of office as sheriff
John Branche, who previously served as chief deputy major of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff during a ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse Monday night. He was accompanied by his wife, Kellie, and their children, Christian, Jaylen and Lily....
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
rrspin.com
Wilson Price Pearson
Wilson Price Pearson, 80, of Emporia, VA passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Mr. Pearson was born September 3, 1942, in Brink, VA to the late Vassie Wilson Pearson and Martha Bell Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Lynn Pearson. Mr. Pearson...
Police K-9 officer reaches settlement with Nash County town
A Bailey K-9 officer, who was on leave, has reached a settlement with the Town of Bailey.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Stand in the gap
WINDSOR – Shortly past high noon on Monday, Dec. 5, Tyrone M. Ruffin raised his right hand and affirmed an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Bertie County. In doing so, Ruffin accepted a leadership position within a challenging profession that comes with more than a badge on his chest, a weapon on his hip, and books full of state and local laws. He’ll have to rely on the strong faith, which he doesn’t mind sharing, in his Lord and Savior to keep a promise to equally serve all citizens.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
warrenrecord.com
Business continues to expand to meet customer needs
Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
Community mourns the deaths of Warren County deputy, detention officer
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is grieving the loss of two of its members this week. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday said Warren County Deputy Jose Deleon died in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend. Exact details about the crash...
