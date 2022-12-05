ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
warrenrecord.com

County Commissioners elect new chairperson

The Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night elected Bertadean Baker as its new chairperson. The action came during an organization meeting that preceded the board’s regular monthly meeting. As the organizational meeting began, re-elected Commissioners Baker, Tare “T” Davis and Victor Hunt took oaths of office.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: Dec. 9, 2022

The agenda for the December 9, 2022 Regular Meeting, Retreat, of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners can be accessed at this link. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held at 9:00 A. M. in the Board of Commissioner Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Halifax County Historic Courthouse, located at 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Notice of meeting location change: Halifax Co. Board of Commissioners

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute §143-318.12 that the December 9, 2022 Regular Meeting, Retreat, of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 9:00 A. M. meeting location has changed from the Center for Energy Education to the Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Webb, Davis make history as they take commissioners seats

History was made in Halifax County today as the first Black Republican since Reconstruction and the first member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe took the oath of office to serve on the board of commissioners. Sammy Webb became the first Black Republican on the board since James Edward O’Hara. Chenoa...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

City reviewing legislative goals for upcoming year

Roanoke Rapids City Council is reviewing its legislative goals for the upcoming year. City Manager Kelly Traynham said the goals have to be sent to the county by next month. “Each year municipalities in Halifax County review the previous year’s legislative goals and make any revisions, deletions or additions,” Traynham said in the accompanying memo to the panel for its work session Tuesday.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Branch, Scott to take oaths of office on New Year's Day

Two judicial officials will take their oaths of office on New Year’s Day. Brenda Branch, who won the race for Halifax County superior court judge in the May primary, will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on January 1 on the courthouse lawn on Ferrell Lane in Halifax. Kim...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Deadline passes with no bids on theater

The city today received no sealed bids on the Roanoke Rapids Theatre after rejecting one last month because of a tax reduction stipulation. This marks the second time no bids were received on the venue after a September 12 deadline passed with no offers. City Manager Kelly Traynham said the...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Groundbreaking celebrates rebirth of Eastman school

A groundbreaking Monday for a new school in the western part of Halifax County turned into a community event as former Eastman school alumni and members from the area came out for the celebration. Many attending wore Eastman caps and some wore specially designed T-shirts proclaiming “Eastman School is Back.”...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

DEQ documents show longtime interest in WestPoint property

As early as 2016, interest was expressed in the former WestPoint Stevens Rosemary textile mill for manufacturing purposes, according to documents filed with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. While no documents were immediately located in DEQ files that speak to a proposal made to county commissioners about a...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Company shows interest in former WestPoint building

A private company has shown an interest in the former Rosemary Mill off Tenth Street in Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County Economic Development Director Cathy Scott told commissioners at their meeting Monday. Scott said she planned to discuss the matter further with commissioners in a closed session. Before going into the...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Iris Ann Shearin Smith

Iris Ann Shearin Smith, 84 of Roanoke Rapids, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home. She was born in Halifax County on September 18, 1938 to the late Ira Milton Shearin and Lillian Robertson Shearin. Iris loved her yard and was a member of First United...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
warrenrecord.com

Branche takes oath of office as sheriff

John Branche, who previously served as chief deputy major of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff during a ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse Monday night. He was accompanied by his wife, Kellie, and their children, Christian, Jaylen and Lily....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Wilson Price Pearson

Wilson Price Pearson, 80, of Emporia, VA passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Mr. Pearson was born September 3, 1942, in Brink, VA to the late Vassie Wilson Pearson and Martha Bell Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Lynn Pearson. Mr. Pearson...
EMPORIA, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Stand in the gap

WINDSOR – Shortly past high noon on Monday, Dec. 5, Tyrone M. Ruffin raised his right hand and affirmed an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Bertie County. In doing so, Ruffin accepted a leadership position within a challenging profession that comes with more than a badge on his chest, a weapon on his hip, and books full of state and local laws. He’ll have to rely on the strong faith, which he doesn’t mind sharing, in his Lord and Savior to keep a promise to equally serve all citizens.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
AHOSKIE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Business continues to expand to meet customer needs

Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
WARREN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy