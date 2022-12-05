Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
wrestlingrumors.net
In Name Only: Vince McMahon Mentioned On WWE TV Again
He’s still on their minds. This has been one of the most eventful years in the history of wrestling but nothing really comes close to Vince McMahon stepping down as head of WWE. McMahon had been in charge of the company for about forty years and several people have never seen WWE under someone else’s control. Now though, we have heard his name again on WWE programming in a positive light.
wrestlingrumors.net
Gillberg Talks Possible Match With Goldberg: “I’ll Bust Him Up”
He’s not next. There are very few wrestlers in history who have made the kind of impact that Goldberg made at the start of his career. After a rather successful football career, Goldberg would go on to become a huge star in wrestling. Goldberg was best known for his undefeated streak where he beat all comers for over a year, but it turns out there was one name he refused to face during his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
wrestlingrumors.net
Maybe Later? WWE Reportedly Canceled Battle Of Wrestling Families
What could have been. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to find a way to stand out. One of the most common ways is to be part of a wrestling family, as there have been several prominent ones over the years. Many of those families still have members active in WWE today and we almost saw two of them clashing over a pretty valuable prize.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Good: Shawn Michaels Opens Up On Two NXT Stars Who Have Caught His Eye
He has their attention. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult for anyone to stand out. One of the best ways that they can do this is by making a name for themselves in NXT, where WWE works to develop these wrestlers into main roster stars. There is a lot of talent in NXT and now one of the bosses is talking about how great one of those stars really is.
wrestlingrumors.net
Comeback: Triple H Posts Photo With Celebrity WWE Star
He might be back. Celebrities have a long history in wrestling and that should not come as a surprise. Fans of the celebrities are going to want to see what they are doing and wrestling fans can find it interesting when an outsider comes into their world. That can make for some fun moments, and now we might be getting ready to see a prominent celebrity back in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return From Injury
A WWE star has made their in-ring return after being taken out of action due to an injury over two months ago. Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) Tony D’Angelo made his in-ring return after having been out of action due to injury. Facing off against Xyon Quinn...
diva-dirt.com
Valerie Loureda Receives New WWE Ring Name
The first Cuban American female NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda has received her new ring name. She will now be going by the name of Lola Vice. She reveals this on her social media. Loureda is a former Bellator MMA prospect and was signed with WWE following her WrestleMania tryout earlier...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Vickie Guerrero On The Accidental Origins Of “EXCUSE ME!”
Something out of nothing. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to make a connection with the crowd and one of the most effective is a catchphrase. Someone saying something that the fans instantly recognize is one of those things that will work almost every time. No matter what else is being said, you know who is speaking every time. Now we know a bit more about how one of the best known modern catchphrases came about.
wrestlingrumors.net
Special Night: AEW Set To Go Head To Head With NXT Again
Another round. The rise of AEW has shaken up the wrestling world in a major way, as there is now another national promotion allowing wrestlers a chance to show what they can do on the big stage. That has led to some issues between AEW and WWE though, and now we are going to get another chance to see both companies showcase themselves on the exact same night.
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Star John Morrison Set To Make MLW Debut
John Morrison was part of a major heel stable during his first stint with WWE. The former Johnny Nitro was paired with Melina and Joey Mercury as “MNM.” Morrison parted ways with WWE in 2011. He returned to the promotion in 2019, only to be released again in 2021.
wrestlingrumors.net
On Her: Ronda Rousey Explains What Happened During Survivor Series Botched Spot
It wasn’t the plan. Wrestling is quite the difficult task, with all kinds of things that need to go right, most of which can be completely wiped out if something goes wrong. Anything could go wrong at the drop of a hat and more often than not, that is what will get the majority of the attention. That was the case recently and now we know a bit more about what went wrong.
Angelina Love Wasn't Offended By Billy Corgan's NWA EmPowerrr Comments, Says He Loves Women's Wrestling
The National Wrestling Alliance made history in 2021 with NWA EmPowerrr, an all-women's show put together by Mickie James and featuring women from multiple promotions. Many fans expected NWA EmPowerrr 2 in 2022, but the event never happened and Billy Corgan made plenty of headlines for his reason. Among Corgan's reasons, he stated there was no second NWA EmPowerr event due to there not being enough free agent talent available who could work at a television level, and he wondered if there was enough talent available who could wrestle NWA style, live up to the standard of the first NWA EmPowerrr, and sell a pay-per-view.
Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU
A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
Comments / 0