This modernized binocular made me realize that the accessory actually needs a design uplift from random curves
Whether you’re a stargazer, birdwatcher or casual nature lover; zooming in on things including subject of interest is made easy with a pair of binoculars. An adventurers’ accessory per se, it is the holy grail for people from all walks of life owing to which it has seen gradual improvements in the levels of magnification without compromising on the quality.
My Home Smells Like A Holiday Dream Thanks to This Smart Fragrance Diffuser
When it comes to my home, smell is important. Sure, most people would say the same. But I take it to the next level with all the seasonal candles, room sprays and scent plug-ins. With the holidays upon us, I’ve gathered all the decorations to whisk my home away to a winter wonderland, complete with the best smart Christmas trees, outdoor Christmas decorations and of course, holiday scents. And if you’re wondering, yes, I’ve also ordered my Advent calendars that double as home decor.
Frunchroom is a delightful furniture collection that looks like part of a dollhouse
Furniture is mostly seen as functional objects rather than just for show. After all, you sit on them or place items on them, and they feel like a waste of space if they remain unused for long periods of time. At the same time, however, furniture has always served a decorative purpose, which is why many antique pieces have ornate engravings or designs. Furniture has the ability to create a specific mood or atmosphere in a room. Even an interior filled with minimalist tables and chairs exudes a sense of cleanliness and tidiness. Others, however, prefer a livelier ambiance, especially in a living room, and this furniture collection definitely brings a whimsical spirit that feels like it came straight out of a dollhouse.
This bright red cabin is inspired by the traditional Norwegian boathouses
Norwegian architecture studio Handegård Arkitektur designed a bright red cabin on the seafront in Hankøsundet, Østfold. Called Bathhouse, the cabin is raised on stacks of granite, elevating it above the water, and giving the impression that it is floating in the air. The cabin was heavily influenced by the aesthetics of traditional Norwegian boathouses, especially their red color exteriors.
How to Get Rid of the Musty Smell From Vintage Rugs and Old Furniture
Buying vintage or antique pieces adds a lot of character to your home. It helps you mix-and-match the old with the new, blending more contemporary pieces with styles from bygone eras. But it’s not easy (or inexpensive) to find throwback furniture in pristine condition. Whether you’re buying rugs, dressers,...
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
A Vintage Furniture Store Owner’s Own Apartment Is as Stunning as a Showroom
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Fiona Watt and two rescue poodles (Paris and Bean) Location: Moss Park — Downtown Toronto, Canada. Size: 700 square feet. Type...
Top 10 furniture designs for your modern contemporary home
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a table built from Tasmanian wood sourced from the bottom of a lake to a gorgeous dune-inspired table – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
Rocking chair with a built-in swing may just be the most playful seating experience I’ve seen
The only thing it really needs is an ice cream dispenser to fulfill every single childhood fantasy of mine…. Meet the Swing Seat, a chair with a kinesthetic experience that gives you the feeling of sitting on a swing on the playground. The chair sports both a swinging seat and a rocking base, which combine together to create a unique experience that’s quite unlike sitting on a regular rocking chair. “The resulting dual action of this mechanism creates a back-and-forth gliding sensation, like a swing in motion”, says designer Joe Parr.
This folding side table uses a unique mechanism to save space when not in use
Many of us probably wish we had something to put our coffee mugs or phones on beside our lounge chairs or couches. Side tables are perfect for this kind of duty, but there might also be times when you don’t want such a piece of furniture in front or beside you. Perhaps you are economizing on space, or maybe you just prefer to put everything away when you’re done using them. Whatever the reason might be, foldable tables exist for that purpose, but these form-changing pieces of furniture can be complex and are often unattractive. Of course, there are exceptions to this, and this curious side table concept is one of them, especially with its rather unconventional yet simple method of implementing that folding feature.
Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room
The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
Keep on reading while sipping your tea with this unique book-shaped bookmark
Bookmarks are great for those times you need to put a book aside for a while to do other things. There are even quite a few designs available for these, from simple cards to decorative fixtures or even multi-functional night lamps. But when you want to keep your book open just to reach for a drink or a snack, however, bookmarks can’t do squat. Especially if you actually want to keep on reading the open book. Fortunately, the solution doesn’t require sophisticated designs or complicated mechanics. All you need is some outside-the-box thinking and put a book on a book, just like this rather unconventional acrylic bookmark that, oddly enough, also looks like a book.
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
This custom Street Bob crafted from forged carbon fiber rolled straight out of a Metaverse world
Cooler Master is better known for its jaw-dropping PC cases and peripherals but a motorbike link seemed unlikely until now. A customized Street Bob from the Harley Davidson camp comes as no surprise, but one that’s modernized for a sci-fi look is rare. Fusing the cool lighting of a Cooler Master case and the freedom of a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Bob getting dapper customization is the highlight of this edgy cruiser bike.
This idyllic cabin on a Swedish island perfectly represents minimalist Nordic architecture
Nestled in the beautiful wooded region of Lilla Kilskäret, an island of the Swedish archipelago near Stockholm is a minimalist Nordic cabin called ‘A House’. Designed by emerging Studio Nāv, the idyllic cabin was designed for a young couple as a cozy summer home to escape to during the warm season.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
Col&MacArthur’s latest timepiece pays tribute to French rockstar Johnny Hallyday with a piece of his iconic leather jacket in every watch
With some of their past watches having actual pieces of lunar meteorites and vials of Mars dust, it’s safe to say that the folks at Col&MacArthur take authentic representation rather seriously. This time, their watches pay homage to “the Elvis Presley of France”, Johnny Hallyday, who died at the age of 74, leaving France and Europe in a perpetual state of mourning. The “Jamais Seul” watch (named after Hallyday’s 2011 song which translates to ‘Never Alone’) hopes to become as immortal as Hallyday’s legacy and live on along with his music. The watch is decorated with references to the artist, and even has a piece of his iconic leather jacket embedded into the watch’s side.
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
This low-key metal cylinder can take care of all your aromatic needs
Most of us probably take our sense of smell for granted, but it’s actually one of the easiest ways to put our minds in a state of calm and relaxation. Given how our world is becoming increasingly stressful these days, it’s no surprise that a growing number of people are taking to incense and essential oils to give themselves a temporary respite. Not all aromas are created equal, of course, and some of them require different devices or diffusers to work. Oil diffusers, for example, won’t work with incense, and there are different types of incense that often need a different kind of incense holder. Rather than stressing over those small details, this seemingly simple incense burner covers all the bases in a rather smart way.
