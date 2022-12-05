Jets' Zach Wilson to be inactive vs. Bills, but Robert Saleh says intent still for him to play again this year

Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
WR Odell Beckham Jr. drops salivating hint about potential Cowboys team-up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news
The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
Jets’ flu outbreak headlines injury report ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills
As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough to worry about playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now they are facing a mini flu outbreak before their AFC East showdown on the road against the Bills on Sunday. Corner D.J. Reed, wide receiver Corey Davis, tackle George...
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
How Tennessee Titans, NFL fans reacted to Jon Robinson firing after loss to A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, leading fans to react on Twitter about his almost seven-year tenure. The decision comes on the heels of a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded on draft night last offseason. ...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
