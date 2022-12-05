ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gas prices are projected to fall to $3 per gallon by the end of the year

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nY4Ah_0jYKmWAW00
Regular gasoline is $4.09 a gallon at a gas station in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 7, 2022. The average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to an average of $3.40 nationwide, per AAA data, which is just 4 cents more than the $3.36 per gallon average a year ago. Prices have declined for four consecutive weeks and experts expect the prices to continue to drop. | Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Christmas wishes are coming true — gas prices might be getting less scary for your bank account.

The average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to an average of $3.40 nationwide, per AAA data , which is just 4 cents more than the $3.36 per gallon average a year ago. Prices have declined for four consecutive weeks and experts expect the prices to continue to drop.

“Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gas price tracking company GasBuddy , said on Monday. “We’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump.”

This year, gas prices reached all-time highs. According to AAA data , the average cost per gallon of unleaded gasoline was $5.01 in mid-June.

The drop in high gas prices follows a decrease in crude oil prices. According to Forbes , crude oil prices fell to $82 per barrel last week — a 41% decline from the cost of $139 per barrel in March, when oil prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The average gallon of gas was $3.54 when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, reports the Wall Street Journal . The U.S. and Europe pulled away from buying Russian oil, so Russia sold more oil to Asia and Africa.

Now, as China continues to enforce “ zero-COVID ” policies, the country’s demand for oil has decreased. China’s reduced oil consumption has been a major factor in declining oil prices, the Wall Street Journal reports. With China’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases , it is likely the cost of oil will continue to decline.

“With China now battling its most widespread Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, the country and its economy face a dire few weeks,” said Edward Gardner, an economist at Capital Economics, per the Wall Street Journal . “As a result, China’s demand for oil will come under pressure.”

Oil demand and production in the U.S.

As high inflation rates continue to afflict American budgets, the demand for gasoline has dropped. The current financial market has Americans watching their wallets and cutting back on spending.

“We’re heading into serious recession in Europe and further economic slowdown in the U.S. as people struggle with high interest rates and worry about their personal wealth and savings,” said Ben Cahill, an energy security analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, per The Washington Post . “Add it all up and it creates a bleak picture for oil demand. Prices are reflecting that.”

Oil refineries are also producing more than they have in recent months. During September and October, U.S. oil refineries underwent seasonal maintenance, which contributed to the low production rates, reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

OPEC’s decision to keep oil production quotas

OPEC, an alliance of oil producers, met on Sunday. The group reached a decision to stick with lowered oil production quotas, per CNBC .

In October, President Joe Biden criticized Saudi Arabia for its decision to cut back oil production by two million barrels a day — a decision the Biden administration saw as an attempt to increase oil price, per The New York Times .

On Friday, the president of the European Commission announced on Twitter that the E.U. reached a deal with Russia to cap oil prices at $60 a barrel.

“It’s in the range of prices that we’ve been talking about for a while in terms of creating and helping us do two things. One is reducing Russia’s revenues. But the second one is making sure that we keep Russian barrels on the market,” U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said, per Reuters .

Adeyemo said that he believes the price cap will “accomplish those two goals and put us in a position where Russia’s revenues come down while ensuring that people get access to reliable, cheap energy around the world,” per Reuters .

Regional differences in gas prices

Regional difference in gas prices are apparent across the U.S. Gas price averages are most expensive in California at $4.77, but California’s average cost is still following the trend down from June, when a gallon of gas was $6.44, per AAA data .

Gas prices are lowest in Texas, at $2.78 per gallon, per AAA data .

In Utah, an average gallon of gas will cost you $3.79. During mid-June, that same gallon was $5.26, per AAA data . For the cheapest gallon of gas in the state, fill up in Sevier for $3.41.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
C. Heslop

$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station

Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy