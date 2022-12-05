Read full article on original website
Urgent warning over eerie Google Voice scam targeting online shoppers – are you at risk?
AN urgent warning is asking people to be aware of an eerie Google Voice scam that’s targeting online shoppers - are you at risk?. With the holidays right around the corner, consumers should be wary of the countless scams that will try to swindle you out of your money.
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!
In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Albany Herald
Amazon's checkout page stopped working for some users
Thousands of customers looking to purchase an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site's checkout page, a rare issue for a platform that has become even more of a central shopping hub for countless households during the pandemic. There were more than 9,000 user...
Gizmodo
Amazon Will Pay You $2 a Month to Monitor Your Phone Traffic
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon has a trade offer for you: Amazon will monitor your phone data to verify ads and in exchange, you get $2 a month. Try not to spend it all in one place. Business Insider reported on the news yesterday, citing Amazon’s Shopper Panel, which is hyper-exclusive and invite only, while also featuring an ad verification program. The Amazon Shopper Panel offers users $10 to submit 10 receipts, as well as earn rewards by completing surveys for the company. The Shopper Panel website reads:
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
TechRadar
Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money
Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
AOL Corp
Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
17 best last-minute subscription gifts with no shipping required
We've found the best last-minute gift ideas from retailers like Amazon, MasterClass and Allure. These subscription gifts require no shipping.
Businesses are growing quietly online. Here's how they're doing it
If you are just starting your side hustle, you are probably wondering how the heck are you going to get your first customer or if you already have a side hustle, how can you keep growing your customers?
Viral videos expose gift card scams ahead of holiday shopping
Former Canadian police officer and current business owner Nichelle Laus has gone viral after exposing a hidden scam on certain gift cards: a false barcode taped on the back. Laus joins CBS News to discuss the trick and how to stay safe while holiday shopping.
