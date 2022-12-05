ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Three injured in Mills County accident

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.

Both drivers, as well as a passenger in Pedersen’s vehicle, were transported to the UNMC.

