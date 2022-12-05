Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Designating a Driver
Reed Richins co-hosts discussion about designated drivers with Kathy Grimes from the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition and Tim Linden from III Counties Distributing.
gilavalleycentral.net
Pamper Me raises $3,500 for EAC Monster Exchange
THATCHER — The Monster Exchange on the campus of Eastern Arizona College will finish the semester in good financial shape, thanks to Pamper Me Ladies Night Out. The event last weekend raised more than $2,400 through admissions and raffle sales. Combined with the $1,080 raised through a special holiday event at Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co., the Monster Exchange is the recipient of more than $3,500 this holiday season.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
gilavalleycentral.net
Eastern Arizona Museum bringing back holiday bazaar
PIMA — Those who missed the inaugural Pre-Holiday Bazaar should have no worry — there’s another chance to get in some holiday and support Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society at the same time. A second holiday bazaar will take place at the museum Friday and Saturday,...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Police Department Receives $15,915 Grant
In an ongoing effort to reduce the number of drug and alcohol-impaired drivers on our streets and highways, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently awarded the Safford Police Department $7500.00 in DUI Enforcement Grant Funding. This funding is specifically for Officer overtime and will be used during Eastern Arizona DUI Task Force and Departmental Enforcement details geared to target those driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. In addition to the Officer overtime, Safford Officers were awarded $915.00 for the purchase of 2 Portable Breathalyzer Testers.
gilavalleycentral.net
Holiday open house, Soy Super at Library this week
SAFFORD — A special holiday open house will give the public the chance to see the Safford City-Graham County Library’s new exhibition for December and January — Soy Super/I’m Super. The library’s Holiday Open House takes place Thursday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m....
gilavalleycentral.net
SBDC offering New Year programs to help local businesses
THATCHER — The Small Business Development Center at Eastern Arizona College announced a pair of programs to start the new year. QuickBooks Online for Small Business will take place Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10-12, from 6-9 p.m., at the Center for Business and Information Technology, Room No. 122, on the Thatcher campus.
gilaherald.com
Alleged repeat DUI offender rams cop’s cruiser during police chase
SAFFORD – A man with a previous DUI conviction increased the severity of his charges during an attempted police stop Monday night when he reportedly rammed his car into a fully marked Safford Police vehicle while intoxicated. The suspect, Jesse Pedroza Contreras, 24, of Pima, was taken into custody...
