4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
wbrc.com
Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham company is expanding remote drug testing to help with drug addiction recovery. You can do the remote drug testing anywhere without having to take a urine sample. It is saliva based and it can be configured through an app. The owner of clearMINDnow...
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham reveals spending plan for American Recovery Act funding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has approved its spending plan for the city’s $40,774,820 from the American Recovery Plan Act. The money will be used for an affordable housing trust fund, healthy food initiatives, grant matches, and other projects. “These dollars will be transformational for our...
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
wbrc.com
The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself. Top with Truffle oil after baking. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds
Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
wvtm13.com
Red Mountain Expressway resurfacing set for April
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation say resurfacing of Red Mountain Expressway will have to wait until April. The $16.5 million project to upgrade the highway began in the Spring. Crews installed a new concrete median and stripped the concrete for new asphalt in time...
wbrc.com
Hoover looking for more tech-based companies
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is looking to become a tech hub and bring in new tech-based businesses. Hoover is already home to a number of tech-based companies, but they are looking to expand and transform certain areas to new places where people can not only work but live and play as well.
wbrc.com
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham. WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!. One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline. Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC...
wbrc.com
Regions Bank offers tips to save you money following BWWB, Alabama Power rate increases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to help you save on your utilities following those recent rate increases at Birmingham Water Works and Alabama Power. Those rate increases coming at a tough time with inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything and the holiday season in full swing.
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
wbrc.com
Alabaster Police increasing presence at shopping centers
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As holiday shopping continues, many law enforcement agencies in Shelby County are taking steps to make sure citizens are safe. Every year around this time Alabaster PD increases their presence at big shopping centers like the Alabaster Promenade. They do this by adding multiple patrol...
wbrc.com
Feeling sick? UAB eMedicine connects you to care through your phone, computer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a way you can get access to medical advice if you’re sick, without ever leaving your home. UAB eMedicine connects you with care using telehealth technology from your phone or computer. UAB eMedicine offers two types of online urgent...
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves ARPA funds for an affordable housing trust fund
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is investing in more affordable housing, approving millions of dollars for a trust fund to continue new housing construction across the city. On Tuesday, the city council approved $10 million for an affordable housing trust fund, which city leaders said promotes equity...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
