Birmingham, AL

AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham company is expanding remote drug testing to help with drug addiction recovery. You can do the remote drug testing anywhere without having to take a urine sample. It is saliva based and it can be configured through an app. The owner of clearMINDnow...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address

EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham reveals spending plan for American Recovery Act funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has approved its spending plan for the city’s $40,774,820 from the American Recovery Plan Act. The money will be used for an affordable housing trust fund, healthy food initiatives, grant matches, and other projects. “These dollars will be transformational for our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself. Top with Truffle oil after baking. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds

Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Red Mountain Expressway resurfacing set for April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation say resurfacing of Red Mountain Expressway will have to wait until April. The $16.5 million project to upgrade the highway began in the Spring. Crews installed a new concrete median and stripped the concrete for new asphalt in time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover looking for more tech-based companies

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is looking to become a tech hub and bring in new tech-based businesses. Hoover is already home to a number of tech-based companies, but they are looking to expand and transform certain areas to new places where people can not only work but live and play as well.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham. WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!. One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline. Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Police increasing presence at shopping centers

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As holiday shopping continues, many law enforcement agencies in Shelby County are taking steps to make sure citizens are safe. Every year around this time Alabaster PD increases their presence at big shopping centers like the Alabaster Promenade. They do this by adding multiple patrol...
ALABASTER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham

The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

