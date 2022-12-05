ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
BOSTON, MA
AllClippers

Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo. For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion

The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s epic message to Brittney Griner after President Biden brings her home

Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner on behalf of the Golden State Warriors shortly after the United States government secured her release from 10 months of unjust detainment in Russia. “Brittney, I just want to tell you on behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we are so thrilled for you and your […] The post Steve Kerr’s epic message to Brittney Griner after President Biden brings her home appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vehemently respond to civil lawsuit accusing Anthony Lamb of rape

A new civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont accuses Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb of raping his ex-girlfriend when they were Catamounts student-athletes. WARNING: Contained below are graphic descriptions of a purported sexual assault. Kendall Ware, a former Vermont swimmer, alleges that Lamb raped her in September 2019 after the pair’s six-month […] The post Warriors vehemently respond to civil lawsuit accusing Anthony Lamb of rape appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BURLINGTON, VT
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy