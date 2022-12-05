Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
The Jazz beat the Warriors in improbable fashion. Twitter reacted
Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s victory over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
Gary Payton II ‘closer’ to making Portland Trail Blazers debut
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason core muscle surgery, is closer to making his debut. But the details of “closer” remain open to interpretation. “He practiced today,” Damian Lillard said, following Wednesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility...
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo. For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game
Steph Curry is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Steve Kerr’s epic message to Brittney Griner after President Biden brings her home
Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner on behalf of the Golden State Warriors shortly after the United States government secured her release from 10 months of unjust detainment in Russia. “Brittney, I just want to tell you on behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we are so thrilled for you and your […] The post Steve Kerr’s epic message to Brittney Griner after President Biden brings her home appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors vehemently respond to civil lawsuit accusing Anthony Lamb of rape
A new civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont accuses Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb of raping his ex-girlfriend when they were Catamounts student-athletes. WARNING: Contained below are graphic descriptions of a purported sexual assault. Kendall Ware, a former Vermont swimmer, alleges that Lamb raped her in September 2019 after the pair’s six-month […] The post Warriors vehemently respond to civil lawsuit accusing Anthony Lamb of rape appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Houston Rockets (7-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) on Thursday. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Spurs prediction and pick. Houston has won two of their last three games yet still sit in 14th place in the Western...
