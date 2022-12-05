Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
DHS: How to curb COVID, stay healthy this holiday season
WISCONSIN — As cold weather hits Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind community members of programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. Wisconsinites can get free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. Earlier this year, the state launched an online program, Say...
Health departments urge vaccine as flu cases skyrocket in Texas
TEXAS — The number of patient visits due to flu-like illness is trending higher this year compared to previous years, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That number is expected to increase as we get deeper into December. In its most recent weekly flu report ending...
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
Metropolitan Ministries set to begin holiday distributions, orange growers hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Brittney Griner back on U.S. soil
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. After some morning fog, it will be another mostly sunny day for Friday. High temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s. If you're heading out on the boat, it looks like a great day with...
UCLA Forecast: Federal Reserve decisions to heavily impact economic outlook
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California and national economic pictures for the coming year are difficult to predict, hinging largely on upcoming decision-making on inflation control by the Federal Reserve that could determine whether the country slips into recession, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. “With the Federal...
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried Tuesday to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state's tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers in the coming months that the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state's budget.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration observes its 81st anniversary
PEARL HARBOR NATIONAL MEMORIAL, Hawaii — The date of Dec. 7 is etched in the hearts and minds of every American citizen as a day to remember, honor and pay respects to the Greatest Generation who gave their lives in service to a nation in need. Hundreds of military...
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
Airbnb implements ban on New Year's Eve bookings for some parties
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Airbnb is putting in place policies to prevent disruptive parties over New Year’s Eve weekend, continuing an effort to encourage safe and responsible travel during a time when some people are more inclined to throw unauthorized parties, it was announced Thursday. The ban on...
Construction of biggest green hydrogen facility in U.S. underway in Texas
TEXAS — As the saying goes, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and that will certainly hold true as the largest green hydrogen facility in the nation will be constructed in the Lone Star State. With commercial operations set to begin by 2027, project overseers expect 1,300 construction...
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
N.C. Best Gifts: Bringing coastal culture to holiday decorations
SMYRNA, N.C. — You don’t have to go far to see Crab Pot Christmas Trees decorating the yards in Eastern North Carolina. Nicky Harvey invented these crab pot Christmas trees in 2003. The trees are made from crab pot wire and strung with Christmas lights. They are sold...
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023
TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
'Music Icon' Shania Twain to perform in Texas on 2023 tour
TEXAS — A country music icon will be coming to Texas to perform some of her greatest hits and songs from her latest project. Canadian Shania Twain’s 2023 tour is in support of her “Queen of Me” album that’s being released in February. Twain’s music...
Stevie Ray Vaughan ranked greatest Texas guitarist
TEXAS — Musicians know the only thing hotter than Texas’ weather is its six-string slingers. But who’s the greatest guitarist the Lone Star State every produced? The answer may not be a surprise, but he has some serious competition. Guitar World magazine on Wednesday released a list...
