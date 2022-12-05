Justin Verlander signed with the Mets on Monday, leaving a hole in the Houston Astros rotation. How can they now move to replace the AL Cy Young winner?. The MLB Winter Meetings are well underway in San Diego and it’s no surprise that we’ve also started to see some of the dominoes fall, even if the results haven’t been all that surprising. On Monday, Trea Turner signed a monster 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies — but not before the Mets replaced Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Rangers, by inking Justin Verlander to a two-year deal.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO