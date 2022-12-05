(AUDIO): State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) discusses veteran suicides on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
gladstonedispatch.com
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) Rep. Christofanelli on pre-filed expungement bill
With the passage of Amendment 3, do people convicted of marijuana offenses get those convictions removed from their record automatically?. St. Peters Republican State Representative Phil Christofanelli says it’s not that simple, but he’s also pre-filed a bill in the state legislature to make that expungement process easier to navigate. He joined Wake Up Mid-Missouri on Thursday to discuss the bill.
Missouri bills call for change in control of St. Louis Police Department
Missouri lawmakers have pre-filed several bills calling for a change in control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KFVS12
Missouri Governor makes December Christmas Tree Month
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On December 7, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol. Parson proclaimed December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to the winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. Gov. Parson said it was to recognize farmers all across Missouri, including Christmas tree farmers.
FOX2now.com
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
threeriverspublishing.com
Deer shot with a bow, a rifle, or both?
I want to apologize to readers of this column for not having the publication, “The Truth About the Missouri Department of Conservation” mailed out yet. We are very, very close, so please be patient. If your name is not on the list to get that free publication, you need to call my office and being line to receive one. They have to be mailed out this month because postage increases after December, and we don’t want the additional expense. At this time the cost of 5,000 publications is nearly $6,000.
Several candidates file for Jefferson City elections on first day of filing
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Candidate filing opened Monday for the April 4, 2023, municipal elections in Missouri and several people in Jefferson City have already filed to run for a seat at city hall. Ward 4 Councilman Ron Fitzwater so far is the only candidate who has filed to run for mayor. His current term The post Several candidates file for Jefferson City elections on first day of filing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPLIES FOR CYBERSECURITY GRANT
The Sedalia City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to submit for a State and Local Cybersecurity Grant during its meeting on Monday, December 5. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the grant is designed to help local governments fight against fraud or cybersecurity issues. Shaw said the grant can...
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
University of Missouri System to prohibit pot on its campuses
The University of Missouri System said Wednesday on the eve of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Missouri that pot will still be prohibited on its campuses. The post University of Missouri System to prohibit pot on its campuses appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to court filings Thursday. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard, a decision that...
Comments / 0