Jim Willis
3d ago
The real question is how much higher are gas prices now than on Jan 20th 2021.
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station
Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
These are the five states that are sending out relief checks before the end of the year
Several states are looking to provide financial relief to residents, coming in the form of inflation relief, one-time direct payments, or tax rebates. Here are the five states that are sending out payments through the year's end.
Here Are The States Sending Out Final Stimulus Checks In 2022
Story Here Some Americans may be struggling financially more than ever when the holiday season gets underway due to soaring inflation. Here Are The States Sending Out Final Stimulus Checks In 2022Photo byReuters.
What Is the Average Credit Score in America?
When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the town of Mentone, Texas, on November 16, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed this week. The earthquake occurred within the interior of the North America plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries, and is therefore considered an intraplate earthquake, the USGS noted, adding that the preliminary focal mechanism solution for the earthquake indicates rupture occurred on a moderately dipping normal fault plane striking either to the northwest or southeast.
Stimulus Update: Will You Get a Stimulus Check This Month to Help With Holiday Spending?
This is an expensive time of year, but a stimulus check could help you cover costs.
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
