WESH

40 years ago a 9-year-old Florida girl vanished after going to a corner store. Now, the FBI has offered a reward

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — It has been 40 years since a 9-year-old Florida girl vanished, and now the FBI is offering a reward for information. According to the FBI, on Dec. 6, 1982, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero left her home in Homestead to walk to the corner store. Family members say she is believed to have made it to the store and purchased multiple items, but she was never seen again.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate explosive threat at South Miami school; lockdown underway

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an explosive alert at a Miami-Dade charter school. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of the Somerset Academy located at 5876 SW 68th Street. The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene. Officers...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

No bond for social media model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death

MIAMI (CBS12) — Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, will remain in jail before her trial. CBS Miami is reporting the judge in the case denied bond for Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor, on Thursday. Prosecutors successfully argued Clenney could be...
MIAMI, FL
wgac.com

North Augusta Woman in Custody for Deadly Hit-and-Run in Florida

The Miramar Police Department said today they have a North Augusta woman in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run there last week. Florida authorities had been searching for 28-year-old Janae Lewis in connection with the November 27 incident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Silvio Martinez. Police said they...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
CBS Miami

Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged

MIAMI – A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.At a brief hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and held Gongora without bond. Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Haven Lakes Estates trailer park, in the area...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach

LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
