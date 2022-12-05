Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
southarkansassun.com
Florida Man Responsible for the Rape-Murder in the 1980s of Nurse, Finally Apprehended
For about forty years the rape-murder of Evelyn Fisher-Bamforth; a licensed psychiatric nurse, married; whose killing was never solved. Their prime suspect was a Florida man who was her neighbor during the investigation but no proof to charge the suspect; reported MSN. However, because of advancements in DNA analysis, officials...
WESH
40 years ago a 9-year-old Florida girl vanished after going to a corner store. Now, the FBI has offered a reward
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — It has been 40 years since a 9-year-old Florida girl vanished, and now the FBI is offering a reward for information. According to the FBI, on Dec. 6, 1982, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero left her home in Homestead to walk to the corner store. Family members say she is believed to have made it to the store and purchased multiple items, but she was never seen again.
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate explosive threat at South Miami school; lockdown underway
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an explosive alert at a Miami-Dade charter school. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of the Somerset Academy located at 5876 SW 68th Street. The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene. Officers...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures burglar entering Northwest Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen burglar was caught on camera. Detectives are searching for a man who broke into a home along the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street on Nov. 1. Video captured the subject walking along the driveway dressed in dark clothes. The person managed to...
cw34.com
No bond for social media model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death
MIAMI (CBS12) — Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, will remain in jail before her trial. CBS Miami is reporting the judge in the case denied bond for Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor, on Thursday. Prosecutors successfully argued Clenney could be...
cw34.com
Broward Sheriff's Office employee accused of defrauding people out of nearly $19,000
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Broward Sheriff's Office civilian employee ended up on the other side of the law after detectives said she defrauded multiple people out of nearly $19,000. The sheriff's office said detectives began to investigate 45-year-old Mickalon Bullard, a research specialist in BSO’s Policy and...
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
wgac.com
North Augusta Woman in Custody for Deadly Hit-and-Run in Florida
The Miramar Police Department said today they have a North Augusta woman in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run there last week. Florida authorities had been searching for 28-year-old Janae Lewis in connection with the November 27 incident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Silvio Martinez. Police said they...
Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged
MIAMI – A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.At a brief hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and held Gongora without bond. Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Haven Lakes Estates trailer park, in the area...
BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
Click10.com
State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services. The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies...
Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
Family seeks information on shooting death of man in Clewiston
A family in western Palm Beach County is seeking justice after finding their loved one's body in a canal bank, 25-year-old Jose Reyes of Belle Glade.
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach
LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
Watch | State argues Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto, accused killer is a danger to community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020, appeared in a Palm Beach County court Monday. Prosecutors argued that Hutto is a danger to the community and accused him of stalking witnesses.
People
362K+
Followers
61K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0