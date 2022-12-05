ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk’s two party leaders dissect midterm election results

In a year of narrow margins of victory and slim majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, Republicans made steady gains in Suffolk County. Following this outcome, TBR News Media spoke independently with Rich Schaffer and Jesse Garcia, respective chairmen of the Suffolk Democratic and Republican committees, for their views on the local outcome.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI on Nesconset Highway Nesconset Highway, west of Browns Road, Hauppauge Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:15 a.m. Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Dec. 10 for driving while intoxicated after she drove the wrong way on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge. A 911 caller reported...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven to host Holiday Toy Drive

Many of the popular personalities from My Country 96.1, LI News Radio 103.9, Party 105, La Fiesta 98.5 and Oldies 98.1, will be there to greet the generous “Kris Kringles” who come to donate toys. Those who stop by are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to help bring joy to a child of a family in need as they open a gift during the holiday season.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man seriously injured in Stony Brook motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Stony Brook on Dec. 10. Marquice Campbell was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, between Nesconset Highway and Oxhead Road, when he attempted to cross into the right lane and struck a 2022 Honda CRV. He then lost control of the Mercedes, which traveled onto the right shoulder and continuing off the roadway, crashing into construction equipment, at approximately 4 p.m.
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Rockin’ around the Rocky Point Christmas tree

Hundreds of community members gathered on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Broadway and Prince Road in Rocky Point for the hamlet’s 38th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce held the event in honor of the late Linda Albo, the originator...
ROCKY POINT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Eye on the street: The meaning of Dickens

During the 26th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson village, TBR News Media had a chance to catch up with some of those in attendance. During a series of one-on-one encounters throughout the event, we asked the attendees what this local tradition meant to them. — Photos by Raymond...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

PJV comes to life during the 26th annual Dickens Festival

The Village of Port Jefferson reignited a time-honored tradition last weekend during its 26th annual Charles Dickens Festival. Hundreds of community members, visitors, business groups and local organizations participated in the festivities from Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4. The show went on despite hard rains and gusting winds...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man injured in Farmingville road rage incident

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a road rage incident that injured a man in Farmingville on Dec. 7. A woman was driving a 2007 BMW westbound on the LIE between Exits 64 and 63 with a male and female passenger in the vehicle, when she became involved in a road rage incident with a male driver in another vehicle traveling in the same direction, at approximately 10:15 p.m.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

New York Dance Theatre of Commack marks 40th season of ‘The Nutcracker’

Local young dancers will share the stage with New York City Ballet stars Indiana Woodward and Daniel Ulbricht in New York Dance Theatre’s 40th season of “The Nutcracker” at Hofstra University, 1000 Hempsteak Turnpike, Hempstead on Dec. 17 and 18 with performances at noon and 5 p.m. Woodward will perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Ulbricht will perform as her Cavalier.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes

A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
MANHATTAN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

The Jazz Loft partners with local business to create jazz-inspired candles

The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook recently partnered with local small business owner of Old Field Apothecary, Renee Fondacaro, to release three original jazz-inspired scented candles. Fondacaro worked alongside founder Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft team to create scents that spark the same excitement as jazz music. The “Lady...
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

SBU Sports: Women’s basketball falls to Bucknell Bisons in tough battle

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team battled tough, but was ultimately edged by Bucknell, 64-58, on Dec 3 in Sojka Pavilion in Lewisberg, PA. Graduate guard Anastasia Warren paced the Seawolves with a game-high 20 points as she recorded her third 20-point performance of the season and first since November 14, against Iona.
STONY BROOK, NY

