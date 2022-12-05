Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
ComicBook
James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)
James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
ComicBook
James Gunn Reveals His Own Flashy DC Studios Logo
If you have a friend who's great at graphic design, they might make you a new business card when you get a new job. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn gets to take that to an extreme, with a custom animated logo from designer (and frequent Gunn collaborator) Erin Sarofsky. Sarofsky worked with Gunn developing a look and feel for the graphic design of the Guardians movies, which stand as some of Marvel's most visually distinctive promotional campaigns to date. While celebrating the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter, Gunn gave fans a look at his little "video business card," which only we are calling it.
Mark Millar Goes Global with ‘The Ambassadors’ Comic (Exclusive)
Comic book creator Mark Millar has quietly been working on a new series that he hopes will tap into the global audience of Netflix, the streaming service that is home to his Millarworld comics. The Ambassadors centers on six characters in six different countries, and the concept is described as “Willy Wonka with superpowers.” It takes place in a world in which the superhuman genome has been cracked, and the scientist behind it is a Korean billionaire who builds the world’s first superhuman headquarters in Seoul and alerts the world that she will turn six ordinary people into super-people. This sparks...
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Explains How the Anime Impacted the Manga
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive on the small screen next year, with Studio MAPPA returning for the third part of the fourth season that will set the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger on a collision course. With this final season seeing Eren become a threat to the world, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and gaining a new army of Colossal Titans as a result, Mikasa, Armin, and their friends are venturing forth to stop him, with creator Hajime Isayama making the rounds to hype the finale.
ComicBook
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Complex
James Gunn Responds to Report on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Being Scrapped, Talks Future of DC Studios
Following a report from the Hollywood Reporter that DC plans to scrap Wonder Woman 3, DC Studios co-head James Gunn took to Twitter to clarify a few things. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of its is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn tweeted on Thursday. Gunn was named co-head at DC Studios, the newly formed division that will replace DC Films, in October alongside producer Peter Safran. A recent report indicated that there’s already big changes on the way for DC’s upcoming slate of films, including the fact thst Wonder Woman 3 under director Patty Jenkins is no longer part of its plans.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
ComicBook
The Tetris Movie Starring Taron Egerton Gets Shocking Rating
The Tetris movie from Apple Studios has been rated by the Motion Picture Association of America, and its rating probably isn't what anyone was expecting to see! The biopic has been "Rated R for language," which should give viewers an idea of what to expect when it releases in March. While many hardcore Tetris fans have probably dropped a number of swear words while dropping tetrominoes, the harsh language in the film likely relates to its subject matter. The movie will put less of a focus on the gameplay and more on the legal battles that surrounded the game during the Cold War.
ComicBook
Elvis Star Austin Butler Reveals Surprising Audition Story for Dune: Part Two
Austin Butler has been having a monumental year, thanks to his starring role in the biopic Elvis. The number of highly-anticipated projects in Butler's filmography seems to only be growing, including him playing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in next year's Dune: Part Two. As we wait to see what Butler will be like as the iconic villain, the actor is shedding light on the wild process that went into auditioning for the role. In a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Butler revealed that he actually did not formally audition for the part of Feyd-Rautha, but was chosen by director Denis Villeneuve after the pair met in person.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
ComicBook
Avatar Creator James Cameron Addresses Other Filmmakers Directing Sequels
Filmmaker James Cameron is intrinsically linked with the world of Avatar, having been developing the narrative for decades and being the singular champion in bringing new installments to life, which means he has a hard time imagining not getting to be the person to direct all future films in the series. Despite his own passion for the franchise, he did recently admit that it might make more financial sense for the studio to have contingency plans in place in the case that Cameron is unable to work on those films, especially since the plan is for at least three more sequels, if not more. Avatar: The Way of Water will land in theaters on December 16th.
