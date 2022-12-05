ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ye8LH_0jYKiLYv00

A wake for Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino is set to take place Tuesday.

Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.

Gualdino's wake will be Tuesday at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home.

There will be no parking on both sides of Park Avenue between Grant Park Drive and Lake Avenue, and on both sides of Glenwood Avenue between Park Avenue and Waring Place from 12-3 p.m. Wednesday.

The northbound lane of Park Avenue between Ashburton and Lake avenues will be closed 1-10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police recommend using Palisade Avenue instead if driving north.

MORE:

Yonkers Police Department mourns the death of 24-year sergeant in an on-duty car crash

Yonkers police sergeant killed in crash remembered for saving 3-year-old just 2 months ago

WATCH: Yonkers police provide update on crash that killed sergeant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleypress.com

Driver of Car That Killed Yonkers Cop Was 16

YONKERS – Police in Yonkers said Friday that the driver of the BMW that struck a police car killing Yonkers Sergeant Frank Gualdino was a 16-year-old male Yonkers resident who had obtained a learner’s permit just three weeks ago. Sgt. Gualdino, 53, was assigned to the Yonkers Police...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects In Stolen Vehicle Escape Officers After Dangerous Chase In Harrison, Police Say

Two masked men driving a stolen BMW from Long Island were able to escape justice after a lengthy chase in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 5, around 10:30 a.m., police in Harrison became aware of a stolen 2021 BMW X5 that was entering the town on Union Avenue in the area of West Street. The vehicle had been stolen from a home in Nassau County on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the suspects had stolen the keys from a victim's home, according to Harrison Police.
HARRISON, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy