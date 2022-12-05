Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts

A wake for Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino is set to take place Tuesday.



Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.



Gualdino's wake will be Tuesday at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home.



There will be no parking on both sides of Park Avenue between Grant Park Drive and Lake Avenue, and on both sides of Glenwood Avenue between Park Avenue and Waring Place from 12-3 p.m. Wednesday.

The northbound lane of Park Avenue between Ashburton and Lake avenues will be closed 1-10 p.m. on Tuesday.



Police recommend using Palisade Avenue instead if driving north.

