Moore County, NC

WRAL

Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation

Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations. Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Editorial: Sabotage in Moore County can't be tolerated. Act swiftly, prevent its spread

CBC Editorial: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022; editorial #8811. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It was a heinous act of violent vandalism – “sabotage” is how Gov. Roy Cooper describes it. Others see it as domestic terrorism. The destruction of two Moore County power stations – cutting off power to 45,000 homes, schools, businesses and hospitals while endangering the lives and livelihoods of thousands – was criminal.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
newsnationnow.com

North Carolina vandals ‘knew right where to shoot’: Official

(NewsNation) — A Moore County official says those responsible for shooting at two power substations in North Carolina “knew right where to shoot.”. Authorities say the targeted attack on the substations is under investigation by the FBI. The outages have left thousands of people in the dark. Nick...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack

Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
WRAL News

WRAL News

