North Carolina Zoo offers free admission to Moore County residents affected by power outages
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission to Moore County residents this weekend who were affected by recent power outages. The offer is valid from Thursday through Sunday. Guests must show a valid state identification with proof of residency in Moore County. “We welcome our...
WRAL
Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation
Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations. Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
In Depth with Dan: Tackling your lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
Since the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid, WRAL News has worked to try to answer several lingering questions. WRAL's Dag Haggerty is looking into some of these questions to help provide deeper insight into what we do know -- and what we don't. How vulnerable is...
'It's horrible': Moore County residents recovering from power outage
Despite power being restored to all Duke Energy customers in Moore County, recovery is still an uphill battle for some in the community.
Students describe fear after classmate fires shot at Fuquay-Varina Middle School
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed Thursday before classes began after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the first floor of the building. Friday will be a teacher work day to allow students to process the events.
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Editorial: Sabotage in Moore County can't be tolerated. Act swiftly, prevent its spread
CBC Editorial: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022; editorial #8811. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It was a heinous act of violent vandalism – “sabotage” is how Gov. Roy Cooper describes it. Others see it as domestic terrorism. The destruction of two Moore County power stations – cutting off power to 45,000 homes, schools, businesses and hospitals while endangering the lives and livelihoods of thousands – was criminal.
cbs17
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues
Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
Gun shop owner sleeps in store to ward off thieves during Moore County blackouts
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — It’s been three days since gunfire took down part of the power grid in a North Carolina community, forcing tens of thousands of people to get by in the dark. While a federal investigation has begun into the shootings at two Moore County substations,...
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
wcti12.com
FBI looking for suspects in Moore County substation shootings
MOORE COUNTY — The FBI is joining in looking for suspects involved in shots fired at two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. It happened on Dec. 3, 2022 at substations 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage. The damage caused led to a power outage of about...
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Neighbor recounts hearing around 20 gun shots the night of the power grid attack
For the first time we're seeing pictures of the damaged equipment at the Carthage substation in Moore County, where bullet holes are clearly visible. Images were sent by photographer Jonathan Drake. Investigators are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots...
newsnationnow.com
North Carolina vandals ‘knew right where to shoot’: Official
(NewsNation) — A Moore County official says those responsible for shooting at two power substations in North Carolina “knew right where to shoot.”. Authorities say the targeted attack on the substations is under investigation by the FBI. The outages have left thousands of people in the dark. Nick...
WRAL
What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack
Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
