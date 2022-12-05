ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing

By Blaise Gomez
 3 days ago

News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis here in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.

Amanda Dominguez lost her apartment in Port Jervis in a fire a week before Thanksgiving.

“My son has autism so he doesn’t really understand what’s happening,” said Dominguez.

Since then, the 30-year-old single mom and her two kids having been living in a motel room that her job gave her.

Dominquez says she’s looking for apartments but can’t find anything close to what she was paying for before around a thousand dollars a month.

“Preferably a two bedroom since I have two kids but really anything is just out of range. Everything I’ve been finding is over $1,700 a month,” said Dominguez.

Unfortunately, her story isn’t uncommon.

“There’s nothing we can afford,” said Linda Williams. “There’s just nothing out there.”

Linda Williams lost her home in a fire last year.

Her husband is a disabled Marine veteran who is wheelchair bound.

The couple have 4 children and a grandchild on the way, and have been living for a year in a motel while trying to find a house in their price range for $2,200 dollars a month.

“Everything is over $2,200,” said Williams. “I saw a three bedroom for $4,000. It’s unbelievable.”

The nationwide affordable housing crisis is hitting renters hard in the Hudson Valley and experts say a record-breaking number of families can’t afford a place to call home.

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition reports that almost 7 million more affordable housing units are needed nationwide.

A representative for the organization tells News 12 the crisis got worse after pandemic housing resources expired and says more federal and state help is desperately needed.

We reached out to the Orange County Department of Social Services for more information on local affordable housing and resources but haven’t heard back.

TinaNY
3d ago

I have a friend who works hard at 2 jobs to support his 2 children and the landlord just raised his rent $450 a month and the place is a dump to begin with...why are landlords allowed to do this it should be illegal

Katherine Greene
2d ago

Staying in a hotel in middletown in the same situation. I also work the desk here and there are so many people in the same position. I see families every week looking for shelter because they're homeless. Middletown is a tourist trap, tons of new hotels but no housing for the people who actually live here.

Robert Scott
2d ago

Don't worry here in New York. We ha e democrats in charge. We already spent multi-millions to house illigal immigrants. Millions will soon be spent just to do an engineering study on where it will be best to spend a billion tax dollars to build a football stadium for the good Ole boys billionaire club. Then millions more on the engineering to find and build another casino.Plus now we get to give half a billion away for reparations to descendants of former slaves .You homeless really should be sure to thank democrats. 5hank them for engineering this recession and all the worthless spending.

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says

NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

