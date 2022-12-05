Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing

News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis here in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.

Amanda Dominguez lost her apartment in Port Jervis in a fire a week before Thanksgiving.

“My son has autism so he doesn’t really understand what’s happening,” said Dominguez.

Since then, the 30-year-old single mom and her two kids having been living in a motel room that her job gave her.

Dominquez says she’s looking for apartments but can’t find anything close to what she was paying for before around a thousand dollars a month.

“Preferably a two bedroom since I have two kids but really anything is just out of range. Everything I’ve been finding is over $1,700 a month,” said Dominguez.

Unfortunately, her story isn’t uncommon.

“There’s nothing we can afford,” said Linda Williams. “There’s just nothing out there.”

Linda Williams lost her home in a fire last year.

Her husband is a disabled Marine veteran who is wheelchair bound.

The couple have 4 children and a grandchild on the way, and have been living for a year in a motel while trying to find a house in their price range for $2,200 dollars a month.

“Everything is over $2,200,” said Williams. “I saw a three bedroom for $4,000. It’s unbelievable.”

The nationwide affordable housing crisis is hitting renters hard in the Hudson Valley and experts say a record-breaking number of families can’t afford a place to call home.

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition reports that almost 7 million more affordable housing units are needed nationwide.

A representative for the organization tells News 12 the crisis got worse after pandemic housing resources expired and says more federal and state help is desperately needed.

We reached out to the Orange County Department of Social Services for more information on local affordable housing and resources but haven’t heard back.