Vermont State

WCAX

Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Maine Gov. Announces $474 Million Winter Heating Relief Proposal

A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan...
MAINE STATE
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion

A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon

More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate gunfire in Orleans

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the village of Orleans. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. Troopers say it appears someone fired several rounds at a car in a parking area on Church Street. That car wasn’t there anymore when they arrived.
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
WATERTOWN, NY

