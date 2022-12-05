Read full article on original website
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
vermontbiz.com
Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
WCAX
Compost toilet owners challenging state restrictions on use of waste
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation requires any home built after 2007 to have a septic system, and that waste from a home toilet can’t be used to fertilize plants. The rules are running afoul of some compost toilet owners, who believe they should be...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
NECN
Maine Gov. Announces $474 Million Winter Heating Relief Proposal
A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan...
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
NECN
More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon
More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Phil Scott announces VT voluntary paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a new voluntary insurance program for employers in Vermont. "I'm pleased to announce that the state of Vermont is signing a contract with The Hartford to implement a paid family and medical leave program," said Scott. After more than three...
WCAX
Vermont State Police investigate gunfire in Orleans
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the village of Orleans. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. Troopers say it appears someone fired several rounds at a car in a parking area on Church Street. That car wasn’t there anymore when they arrived.
WMUR.com
Moose spar, splash and swim: These are the top New Hampshire moose videos from 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared their videos of moose sightings across New Hampshire this year. Some were swimming, others were fighting and some were splashing around in wetlands. There are about 3,300 moose in the state, according to Fish and Game. They are found in all...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
