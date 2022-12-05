ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
WITF

A Pennsylvania startup says its technology will let EVs go the distance without recharging

Range anxiety remains one of the greatest obstacles to the broader adoption of electric vehicles, but local startup CorePower Magnetics is developing electrical components that could eliminate the problem. The two-and-a-half-year-old company makes lightweight motors, inductors and transformers that allow battery-powered vehicles to travel farther without recharging, according to president...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats

A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Investment Institute 2023 Outlook: A Year of Recession, Recovery, and Rebound

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) has released its “ 2023 Outlook: Recession, Recovery, and Rebound, ” which outlines WFII’s expectations for a recession in the first half of 2023, recovery around midyear, and a rebound that gains strength into year-end. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006011/en/ Wells Fargo Investment Institute 2023 Outlook (Graphic: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WITF

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history

The losses stretch across the U.S. -- more than 1 million birds have been killed in Pennsylvania and 10 other states that stretch from Utah to the Midwest and on to Delaware,. The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
WITF

REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025

REAL ID-compliant licenses or IDs will be required for people 18 years old and older to fly anywhere within the U.S., enter nuclear power plants and access some federal facilities. More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or IDs has been pushed...
MICHIGAN STATE
WITF

WITF

ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

