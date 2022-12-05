CPD: Street vendors targeted in armed robberies near Chinatown, Gage Park and Brighton Park
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives sent out a business alert Monday to residents in the 8th and 9th Districts about a string of armed robberies that targeted street vendors.
Police said in each instance, a group of 3-6 unknown Black men approached vendors and demanded personal property. The suspects are described as being 15-25 years old, around 5’10” to 6’1″ in height, 140-160 pounds and wearing all black clothes and facemasks.
Incident Locations:
· 5100 Block of South Kedzie Avenue on Dec. 4, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.
· 3200 Block of West 47th Street on Dec. 4, 2022, at 6:24 a.m.
· 2300 Block of South Wentworth on Dec. 4, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.CPD: Unknown man committing arsons in Bridgeport
If you or someone you know has information that could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.
