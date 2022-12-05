Tiffany A. Hainz, 40, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at House of the Dove. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Northridge Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Pastor Aimee Tippen will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in Corpus Christy Cemetery, Bakerville. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Hainz, Andy Gingerich, Gabrielle Gallagher, Ron Wells, Cody Vruwink and Jason Snapp. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO