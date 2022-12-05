Read full article on original website
Pacelli Throttles Tri-County
The Pacelli Cardinals throttled Tri-County in CWC Boys basketball, 84-24. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 3, Van Order 3, Birrenkott 7, Burch 4, Mayer 12, Haemmerle 4, Jeidy 2, Schurk 14, Awe 18, Miller 5, Flaker 2, Eckendorf 2, Flees 8. Tri-County stats not reported. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
Appleton North Edges Stevens Point Girls
SPASH vs Appleton North at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. SPASH is 3-3 on the season and is 0-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
Medford Raiders Escape New Richmond with Win
The Medford Raiders Boys Basketball Team escaped New Richmond with a 74-73 win over the New Richmond Tigers. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 35 points, and 14 rebounds, Tanner Hraby added 22 points, and Charlie Kleist added 10. New Richmond was led by Brady Barlow-Sager with 27 points.
Medford Boys Hockey Blows Out Team SEAL 12-2
The Raider Boys Hockey team got a big win with a 12-2 win over Team SEAL behind a pair of hat tricks from Connor Gowey and Miles Searles. Miles Searles and Connor Gowey each had eight points. Searles had three goals and five assists, Gowey had four goals and four assists. Issac Schafer added three assists, Noah Machon added two goals, Jacob Noland added a goal and assist, and Tucker Phillps and Cameron Bull added a goal each.
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).
2022-23 Wausau West Warriors Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-10-22 9:00AM Bay Port Away vs. Bay Port, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, West Bend East, West Bend West, Elkhorn, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Germantown, West De Pere, Pewaukee, Luxemburg-Casco, Seymour, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, East Troy, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay West, Kiel, Mishicot, Mukwonago, Oconto Falls Panthers, Plymouth School District, Shawano Community, Winneconne, Escanaba, Southern Door, Brookfield East, Denmark, Wrightstown, Franklin.
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
Obituary for Frederick Heier
Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
Your Town: How Wausau got its name
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
Obituary for Tiffany Hainz
Tiffany A. Hainz, 40, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at House of the Dove. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Northridge Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Pastor Aimee Tippen will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in Corpus Christy Cemetery, Bakerville. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Hainz, Andy Gingerich, Gabrielle Gallagher, Ron Wells, Cody Vruwink and Jason Snapp. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
Trip Report: Sun Country Inaugural at Eau Claire
Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has been expanding a lot recently with a major announcement a couple of weeks ago adding 12 new destinations to their route map. However, out of all the destinations they could’ve announced, Eau Claire, Wis. is not one I would place bets on. SkyWest under...
A historic loss: No one injured in fire at Tomah Veteran facility
Five veterans were inside a Tomah residential facility when it caught fire Saturday night. No one was injured, but the historic building may be a loss.
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
Muscoda man arrested for 5th OWI offense in Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muscoda man for his 5th OWI offense in Monroe County Monday night.
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope. The organization’s board will ask for...
General Motors Recognizes Wheelers for Installing First GM EV Charger in Nation
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – General Motors recognized Wheelers Family Auto Group this week for being the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors’ new Dealer Community Charging Program. The story was featured on the GM home page and national news outlets including CNN. On October...
