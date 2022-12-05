(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO