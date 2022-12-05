ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osgood, IN

ripleynews.com

Newspaper brings people together, Christmas miracle keeps giving

Like the opening line of Charles Dickens’, A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” two families realized the phrase in its totality last Christmas Day. “It was the miracle we had been waiting for,” Michele Hosmer of...
MILAN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel

RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
VERSAILLES, IN
1017thepoint.com

PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN
korncountry.com

Missing cat reunited with owner after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

BCJ honors drug treatment program grads

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) recently honored the latest graduates of its drug treatment program. The program is called BART, which is an acronym for Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform. After nearly three years, there have been 128 BART graduates. BCJ’s treatment plan uses an evidence-based practice...
COLUMBUS, IN
truecrimedaily

Ohio mom accused of tying blanket around infant son’s neck, causing him to foam at the mouth

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and faces charges after allegedly tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck. According to WXIX-TV, on Monday, Dec. 5, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on 4th Avenue. At the scene, Amy Dick, the child’s mother, reportedly admitted that she tied the blanket around the boy’s neck, but she said she did not know why she did it.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg

Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
GREENSBURG, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
SEYMOUR, IN
WRBI Radio

Ripley County EMA reminds residents to register for Hyper-Reach

Ripley County, IN — Ripley County Emergency Management is reminding residents to sign up for the new mass notification system Hyper-Reach. The system is now available and allows for rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
WTHR

Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development

GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
GREENWOOD, IN
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
HANOVER, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges

A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
MADISON, IN

