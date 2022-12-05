Read full article on original website
ripleynews.com
Newspaper brings people together, Christmas miracle keeps giving
Like the opening line of Charles Dickens’, A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” two families realized the phrase in its totality last Christmas Day. “It was the miracle we had been waiting for,” Michele Hosmer of...
eaglecountryonline.com
Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel
RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky shelter offering free adoptions for those donating Christmas toys to kids in need
BURLINGTON, Ky. — With Christmas just weeks away, many people might think about giving their loved ones the gift of a new furry friend. In northern Kentucky, there’s a way to get that new pet for free while also helping children in the community who’ve suffered from abuse.
korncountry.com
Missing cat reunited with owner after fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
Radio host turned bell ringer Jim Scott celebrates 80th birthday 'doing good'
In December, if you're near a Kroger store, you can hear the ringing of bells for the Salvation Army. On this particular Saturday in Hyde Park, you can also hear a chorus of "happy birthday."
korncountry.com
BCJ honors drug treatment program grads
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) recently honored the latest graduates of its drug treatment program. The program is called BART, which is an acronym for Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform. After nearly three years, there have been 128 BART graduates. BCJ’s treatment plan uses an evidence-based practice...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
As autumn drifts toward winter’s chill, we snuggle further beneath our down-filled duvets, crank our electric blankets, and gently nudge our thermostats upward. In doing so, we ignore the posthumous judgement of our ancestors, who have just one word to spit upon us:. Wimps. A little more than a...
Ohio mom accused of tying blanket around infant son’s neck, causing him to foam at the mouth
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and faces charges after allegedly tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck. According to WXIX-TV, on Monday, Dec. 5, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on 4th Avenue. At the scene, Amy Dick, the child’s mother, reportedly admitted that she tied the blanket around the boy’s neck, but she said she did not know why she did it.
Lightning sparks fire damaging Columbus home
A lightning strike hit a gas supply line to a dryer, sparking a fire that caused around $100,000 in damage Tuesday.
11-year-old girl accused of swatting call awaiting competency evaluation
An 11-year-old girl accused of making a false 911 phone call about an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School is waiting to take her competency evaluation.
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
Court documents: Woman drowns 93-year-old grandma
An autopsy revealed the elderly woman had a fractured sternum and rib as well as multiple bruises on her neck and arms, according to court documents.
korncountry.com
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Hamilton County is scouting sites for a new animal shelter to replace a 62-year-old facility on Colerain Ave.
WRBI Radio
Ripley County EMA reminds residents to register for Hyper-Reach
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County Emergency Management is reminding residents to sign up for the new mass notification system Hyper-Reach. The system is now available and allows for rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
953wiki.com
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges
A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
