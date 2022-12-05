Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Electric utilities in Pa. monitoring grid in the wake of North Carolina attacks
Pennsylvania utilities are monitoring for threats after an attack on two electric substations left thousands of people without power in North Carolina. North Carolina officials are still trying to figure out who shot the two substations and why. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper is calling for utilities to find ways to...
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Pa. to receive $6.6 million to expand internet accessibility across the state
Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million to help expand internet accessibility throughout the state, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” Wolf said in an announcement on Dec. 6. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians.”
Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say
(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission
The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The commissioners voted 4-0, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up of representatives from New...
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
Hidden Pa. Frick bathroom camera took 200-plus images of adults, kids | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases fill emergency departments at hospitals in Pennsylvania
That's what some doctors are calling the uptick in flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases crowding emergency departments at hospitals across Pennsylvania. About 25,000 new flu cases were recorded statewide last week. That puts the total number so far this season at just under 75,000. Doctors said it's putting...
