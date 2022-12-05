ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. to receive $6.6 million to expand internet accessibility across the state

Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million to help expand internet accessibility throughout the state, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” Wolf said in an announcement on Dec. 6. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say

(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
