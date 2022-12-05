Read full article on original website
Several Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Rabun County. Officials did not confirm the exact number of people who died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on GA 15/US 441 at Johnson Avenue in Mountain City.
Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection
Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Red and Black
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville
A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man
An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
accesswdun.com
Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County
A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
FOX Carolina
Remains of man reported missing in 2018 found by hunter in Macon Co.
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were found on forest service land in the northwestern part of Macon County. Deputies said they started investigating on November 23, 2022, when a hunter discovered the...
wrwh.com
Velma Lewis, age 92, of Cleveland
Velma Lewis, age 92, of Cleveland, Georgia (formerly of Griffin, Georgia), passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 9, 2022. Mrs. Lewis was born on April 27, 1930, in Pike County Georgia. She was the daughter of the late John Samuel Jones and Katie Bridges Jones Self. In addition...
trazeetravel.com
Experience Jackson County, North Carolina, Through the 5 Senses
Go beyond the basic itinerary when visiting North Carolina’s Jackson County and immerse yourself in the region through your five senses. Exploring, smelling and tasting different foods and drinks of the county allows visitors to live in the present and create lasting memories. At ILDA, chef Santiago Guzzetti prepares...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County
If I told you that eight children were abandoned by their parents, left to fend for themselves in a ramshackle cabin on the side of a mountain in 1940s Fannin County, you’d probably be skeptical. If I told you that, against all odds, they not only survived but went on to become successful adults, your skepticism might turn to disbelief. But it’s a true story, woven into a heartbreaking short novel by my friend Janisse Ray. Last night, Janisse introduced readers to the real Richard Woods, one of the last surviving members of the family she brought to life in her new book, The Woods of Fannin County. A nice crowd turned out in Janisse’s hometown of Baxley for an engaging discussion about the book. Though Mr. Woods now lives in North Alabama, he stated that he also considered Baxley his hometown, having spent his formative years at the local Baptist Children’s Home. More on that later.
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
wrwh.com
Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, Age 59 Cornelia
Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, age 59, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 following a brief illness. Mr. May was born on September 7, 1963 in Commerce, Georgia to the late Bobby Earl May and Brenda Jean Crocker Arrowood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Mitchell May.
themaconcountynews.com
Franklin Pickleball team defeats Rabun in first-ever tournament
The first-ever Battle of the Mountains Pickleball Challenge occurred Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rabun County, Ga. The tournament pitted the Blue Ridge Mountains Pickleball Club of Franklin against the Rabun Pickleball Club. A 20-person team, composed of 10 men and 10 women from each club, squared off in a very hard-fought match with Franklin winning (26 wins to 24). After each tourney the winner takes home the coveted trophy. For now, it is being housed in the Carpenter Community Center. Going forward, the clubs hope to hold this event at least once a year.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, Age 82 Cleveland
Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mrs. Sullens was born in Gainesville on February 20, 1940, to the late George and Lucy Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Johnnie Delmos Sullens, infant child sissy, and siblings Robert Turner, Thelma Ann Greenway, and Beatrice Reeves.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
thelascopress.com
Kudzu and Its Quest for World Domination
North Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee — September to December 2022. If you have traveled the back roads of the Southeastern United States you have undoubtedly seen it. You might not have known what it was, but the sight is remarkable. Kudzu, (usually pronounced cut-sue or cud-zoo) is a non-native plant with an apparent agenda to conquer the entire planet.
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
