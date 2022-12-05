ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man

An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Remains of man reported missing in 2018 found by hunter in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were found on forest service land in the northwestern part of Macon County. Deputies said they started investigating on November 23, 2022, when a hunter discovered the...
MACON COUNTY, NC
wrwh.com

Velma Lewis, age 92, of Cleveland

Velma Lewis, age 92, of Cleveland, Georgia (formerly of Griffin, Georgia), passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 9, 2022. Mrs. Lewis was born on April 27, 1930, in Pike County Georgia. She was the daughter of the late John Samuel Jones and Katie Bridges Jones Self. In addition...
CLEVELAND, GA
trazeetravel.com

Experience Jackson County, North Carolina, Through the 5 Senses

Go beyond the basic itinerary when visiting North Carolina’s Jackson County and immerse yourself in the region through your five senses. Exploring, smelling and tasting different foods and drinks of the county allows visitors to live in the present and create lasting memories. At ILDA, chef Santiago Guzzetti prepares...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County

If I told you that eight children were abandoned by their parents, left to fend for themselves in a ramshackle cabin on the side of a mountain in 1940s Fannin County, you’d probably be skeptical. If I told you that, against all odds, they not only survived but went on to become successful adults, your skepticism might turn to disbelief. But it’s a true story, woven into a heartbreaking short novel by my friend Janisse Ray. Last night, Janisse introduced readers to the real Richard Woods, one of the last surviving members of the family she brought to life in her new book, The Woods of Fannin County. A nice crowd turned out in Janisse’s hometown of Baxley for an engaging discussion about the book. Though Mr. Woods now lives in North Alabama, he stated that he also considered Baxley his hometown, having spent his formative years at the local Baptist Children’s Home. More on that later.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, Age 59 Cornelia

Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, age 59, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 following a brief illness. Mr. May was born on September 7, 1963 in Commerce, Georgia to the late Bobby Earl May and Brenda Jean Crocker Arrowood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Mitchell May.
CORNELIA, GA
themaconcountynews.com

Franklin Pickleball team defeats Rabun in first-ever tournament

The first-ever Battle of the Mountains Pickleball Challenge occurred Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rabun County, Ga. The tournament pitted the Blue Ridge Mountains Pickleball Club of Franklin against the Rabun Pickleball Club. A 20-person team, composed of 10 men and 10 women from each club, squared off in a very hard-fought match with Franklin winning (26 wins to 24). After each tourney the winner takes home the coveted trophy. For now, it is being housed in the Carpenter Community Center. Going forward, the clubs hope to hold this event at least once a year.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, Age 82 Cleveland

Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mrs. Sullens was born in Gainesville on February 20, 1940, to the late George and Lucy Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Johnnie Delmos Sullens, infant child sissy, and siblings Robert Turner, Thelma Ann Greenway, and Beatrice Reeves.
CLEVELAND, GA
thelascopress.com

Kudzu and Its Quest for World Domination

North Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee — September to December 2022. If you have traveled the back roads of the Southeastern United States you have undoubtedly seen it. You might not have known what it was, but the sight is remarkable. Kudzu, (usually pronounced cut-sue or cud-zoo) is a non-native plant with an apparent agenda to conquer the entire planet.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy