The Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Jacksonville State-Utah prediction and pick. The Utah Utes had a rocky beginning to the current college basketball campaign. Head coach Craig Smith was scrambling for answers. The Utes lost at home to Sam Houston State. They narrowly avoided a bad loss to Georgia Tech. They lost to Mississippi State. Utah’s offense was having a hard time getting untracked. Smith, like any other coach, can talk to his players until he is blue in the face about shooting confidently and trusting the process — all the things basketball coaches try to convey to their athletes on the floor — but in the end, basketball is about players making shots. A coach can’t personally put the ball through the hoop. The players have to do that.

