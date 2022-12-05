Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Houston Rockets (7-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) on Thursday. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Spurs prediction and pick. Houston has won two of their last three games yet still sit in 14th place in the Western...
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
‘Should count for two losses’: Devin Booker sounds off on soul-crushing Suns loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Phoenix Suns got demolished in their home court by the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. The suffering at the hands of Jayson Tatum and company was so bad that Devin Booker felt like the Suns deserve to get another loss for that defeat. The Suns were blown out of the...
College Basketball Odds: Jacksonville State vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Jacksonville State-Utah prediction and pick. The Utah Utes had a rocky beginning to the current college basketball campaign. Head coach Craig Smith was scrambling for answers. The Utes lost at home to Sam Houston State. They narrowly avoided a bad loss to Georgia Tech. They lost to Mississippi State. Utah’s offense was having a hard time getting untracked. Smith, like any other coach, can talk to his players until he is blue in the face about shooting confidently and trusting the process — all the things basketball coaches try to convey to their athletes on the floor — but in the end, basketball is about players making shots. A coach can’t personally put the ball through the hoop. The players have to do that.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo. For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE
Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
Warriors star Stephen Curry completely ignores Lakers’ LeBron James for his all-time starting 5
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just dropped his all-time starting 5. He was on the list to begin with so the former back-to-back MVP just had to pick the four teammates he wanted to run with. As it turns out, Steph had no room for LeBron James on his squad. Michael Jordan, the GOAT, […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry completely ignores Lakers’ LeBron James for his all-time starting 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
Thursday hockey has finally arrived! The Los Angeles Kings will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Kings-Maple Leafs prediction and pick will be made. After enduring a disheartening loss to...
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Rudy Gobert anticipating 'lot of emotions' in Utah return
Rudy Gobert said he is anticipating "a lot of emotions" when he returns to Utah for the first time as a member of Timberwolves.
Jazz star Jordan Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh at his ridiculous excuse for Jonathan Kuminga fight
Wednesday’s clash between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors was by no means short of action. At one point late in the game, Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a Flagrant 2 on Jonathan Kuminga which was followed by a heated altercation wherein both men had to be restrained.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat
The Los Angeles Clippers will have Paul George, but will not have Kawhi Leonard against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The team announced that Leonard would miss the game as part of his injury management program and it being the second-half of a back-to-back set. The Clippers played Wednesday night against […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Knicks dealt tough Obi Toppin injury update
The New York Knicks pulled off a significant win on Wednesday night as they took down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Madison Square Garden, 113-89. As it turns out, however, the blowout victory came at quite a cost with the Knicks now losing Obi Toppin to injury for what could be an extended period.
Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, other NBA stars react to Brittney Griner’s release from prison
They did it. They finally did it. The United States government has successfully negotiated a prisoner swap with the Kremlin that will finally see the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian penitentiary. This is long overdue, no doubt, but the most important thing right now is that Griner is now heading home. […] The post Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, other NBA stars react to Brittney Griner’s release from prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma State football QB Spencer Sanders’ shocking transfer portal decision
The transfer portal continues to heat up, as Oklahoma State football quarterback Spencer Sanders became the latest to join the frenzy. Sanders informed Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports of his intention to enter the portal. A four-year starter for Oklahoma State football, Sanders has one year of eligibility left. A...
