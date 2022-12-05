ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Jacksonville State vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Jacksonville State-Utah prediction and pick. The Utah Utes had a rocky beginning to the current college basketball campaign. Head coach Craig Smith was scrambling for answers. The Utes lost at home to Sam Houston State. They narrowly avoided a bad loss to Georgia Tech. They lost to Mississippi State. Utah’s offense was having a hard time getting untracked. Smith, like any other coach, can talk to his players until he is blue in the face about shooting confidently and trusting the process — all the things basketball coaches try to convey to their athletes on the floor — but in the end, basketball is about players making shots. A coach can’t personally put the ball through the hoop. The players have to do that.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo. For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry completely ignores Lakers’ LeBron James for his all-time starting 5

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just dropped his all-time starting 5. He was on the list to begin with so the former back-to-back MVP just had to pick the four teammates he wanted to run with. As it turns out, Steph had no room for LeBron James on his squad. Michael Jordan, the GOAT, […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry completely ignores Lakers’ LeBron James for his all-time starting 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion

The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

The Los Angeles Clippers will have Paul George, but will not have Kawhi Leonard against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The team announced that Leonard would miss the game as part of his injury management program and it being the second-half of a back-to-back set. The Clippers played Wednesday night against […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Knicks dealt tough Obi Toppin injury update

The New York Knicks pulled off a significant win on Wednesday night as they took down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Madison Square Garden, 113-89. As it turns out, however, the blowout victory came at quite a cost with the Knicks now losing Obi Toppin to injury for what could be an extended period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, other NBA stars react to Brittney Griner’s release from prison

They did it. They finally did it. The United States government has successfully negotiated a prisoner swap with the Kremlin that will finally see the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian penitentiary. This is long overdue, no doubt, but the most important thing right now is that Griner is now heading home. […] The post Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, other NBA stars react to Brittney Griner’s release from prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
