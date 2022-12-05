Read full article on original website
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case
The "independent state legislature theory" could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts. The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is...
How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats
A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
GOP Rep. Who Attended Gay Son's Wedding Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Bill — Again
Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) wasn’t won over by religious liberty changes by Senate Republicans.
Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca
About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals related to Capitol attack
The panel has held a series of public hearings laying out its findings and is expected to present a comprehensive report before the end of the month. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told reporters Tuesday the panel is likely to make criminal referrals.
The House has voted to avert a rail strike. Now the bill heads to the Senate
Lawmakers also voted on a resolution that would provide seven days of paid sick leave to railroad workers. The House has passed a resolution 290-137 that would force unions to accept a tentative agreement reached earlier this year between railroad managers and their workers and make an imminent strike illegal.
January 6 panel is planning to release its final report the week of Dec. 19
The committee is expected to share hundreds of transcripts of the over 1,000 witnesses it interviewed. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is planning to release its final report and hold a “formal presentation,” which could include a hearing, the week of Dec. 19. Specifically, members are eyeing the date of Dec. 21, according to sources familiar with the panel’s proceedings.
Immigration advocates seek release–not transfer–of women still in Berks detention center
As the Berks County immigration detention center prepares to close early next year, advocates and immigration lawyers are working for the release of the women who are still detained there. Listen to Special Projects Editor Tim Lambert talk with former WITF journalist Anthony Orozco, who covered the Berks County Residential...
New book examines the families of Black Civil War soldiers
Most books written about African-Americans in the Civil War focus on battles and the hardships and discrimination the soldiers faced. Historian and author Holly A Pinheiro Jr. has written a book about the soldiers and their families. It’s called The Families’ Civil War — Black Soldiers and the Fight for Racial Justice.
Republicans reconsider mail-in ballots after midterm losses
In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday’s election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
Polk votes: Soto favors marriage bill, Republicans Franklin, Steube, Webster vote no
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass the Respect for Marriage Act by a vote of 258 to 169. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, joined all Democrats who cast votes in supporting the measure. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland; Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota; and Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, voted against the bill, as did all but 39 Republicans.
Will David McCormick run for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat again?
Donald Trump’s attacks on fellow Republican David McCormick contributed to the former hedge fund manager’s loss in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary. Now, as McCormick considers running again for the Senate, Trump’s derision may not be such a liability. While McCormick, 57, has not said whether he will...
Thanks to the ‘tripledemic,’ it can be hard to find kids’ fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children’s Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in...
