ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case

The "independent state legislature theory" could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts. The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITF

How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats

A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITF

Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca

About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals related to Capitol attack

The panel has held a series of public hearings laying out its findings and is expected to present a comprehensive report before the end of the month. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told reporters Tuesday the panel is likely to make criminal referrals.
WITF

January 6 panel is planning to release its final report the week of Dec. 19

The committee is expected to share hundreds of transcripts of the over 1,000 witnesses it interviewed. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is planning to release its final report and hold a “formal presentation,” which could include a hearing, the week of Dec. 19. Specifically, members are eyeing the date of Dec. 21, according to sources familiar with the panel’s proceedings.
WITF

New book examines the families of Black Civil War soldiers

Most books written about African-Americans in the Civil War focus on battles and the hardships and discrimination the soldiers faced. Historian and author Holly A Pinheiro Jr. has written a book about the soldiers and their families. It’s called The Families’ Civil War — Black Soldiers and the Fight for Racial Justice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Republicans reconsider mail-in ballots after midterm losses

In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday’s election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy