Sandpoint Reader
Council OK’s goose hunt at City Beach
It was a hefty agenda at the Dec. 7 regular meeting of the Sandpoint City Council, including one item that is sure to ruffle at least some feathers: a goose management plan that includes permitting the hunting of Canada geese at City Beach. Councilors unanimously approved the ordinance, which allows...
Spokane Valley squares up funding for major road project
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has received the final piece of a $40 million financial puzzle, which paves the way for the city to complete a significant transportation project. Replacement of the at-grade Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass is expected...
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Sandpoint Reader
Deputy prosecutor amends complaint against commissioners
After an initial notice of tort claim in late 2021, Bonner County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bauer officially filed a civil suit against Bonner County commissioners and Bonner County Chief Information Officer Brad Ptashkin in July, then submitted an amended complaint leveling a handful of additional allegations against the parties in August.
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments. In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Familiar political turmoil clouds NIC’s ‘new dawn’
In the spirit of the season, North Idaho College trustees gave us a lot to unwrap Monday night. During a two-hour, 45-minute meeting, the board hired an attorney — a political ally of three Republican-aligned trustees. The board put a leadership hire on hold, even though regional accreditors have admonished the college to fill their depleted administrative ranks.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane’s homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
Spokane Co. snowplows to get new design for next snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane County workers designed a new modification for snow plows. Public Works says it will save taxpayers money and help keep snow out of driveway entrances. Spokane County Public Works says plow gates, which keep snow out of people’s driveways, cost around $12,000 per plow. Because of this, its welders came up with their...
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Authorities say camp meat house robbed
The Priest Lake Sportsmen’s Association will hold their annual Wild Game Banquet and Auction Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Nickelplate in Nordman. City residents: city hall has already received a couple of requests this winter to have frozen water pipes thawed. Please let your faucets run a thin stream whenever the mercury drops low. A stream about the size of a pencil is just right, city clerk Doug Hooper said.
idaho.gov
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
KHQ Right Now
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
Long-time mail carrier addresses problems brewing across mailrooms
SPOKANE Wash. — For 33 years and four months, David Lance serviced the community by delivering packages and mail to your front door. “My experience was great, I loved my job, I’m glad I did it,” said Lance, who retired a few years back. “The benefits are excellent, long-term prospects are very good. You can be a family person, you...
