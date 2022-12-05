ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sandpoint Reader

Council OK’s goose hunt at City Beach

It was a hefty agenda at the Dec. 7 regular meeting of the Sandpoint City Council, including one item that is sure to ruffle at least some feathers: a goose management plan that includes permitting the hunting of Canada geese at City Beach. Councilors unanimously approved the ordinance, which allows...
SANDPOINT, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Deputy prosecutor amends complaint against commissioners

After an initial notice of tort claim in late 2021, Bonner County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bauer officially filed a civil suit against Bonner County commissioners and Bonner County Chief Information Officer Brad Ptashkin in July, then submitted an amended complaint leveling a handful of additional allegations against the parties in August.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Familiar political turmoil clouds NIC’s ‘new dawn’

In the spirit of the season, North Idaho College trustees gave us a lot to unwrap Monday night. During a two-hour, 45-minute meeting, the board hired an attorney — a political ally of three Republican-aligned trustees. The board put a leadership hire on hold, even though regional accreditors have admonished the college to fill their depleted administrative ranks.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Authorities say camp meat house robbed

The Priest Lake Sportsmen’s Association will hold their annual Wild Game Banquet and Auction Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Nickelplate in Nordman. City residents: city hall has already received a couple of requests this winter to have frozen water pipes thawed. Please let your faucets run a thin stream whenever the mercury drops low. A stream about the size of a pencil is just right, city clerk Doug Hooper said.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
idaho.gov

North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need

Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy