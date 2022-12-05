ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO