Leesville, LA

KPLC TV

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

kalb.com

NPSO remembers deputy who lost life in 2012 car crash

NPSO remembers deputy who lost life in 2012 car crash
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5. According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTBS

kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near Hudson Darby Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. Jessica Farris, 28, of Converse, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
CONVERSE, LA
KSLA

3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
ZWOLLE, LA
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile has been located

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
PINEVILLE, LA

