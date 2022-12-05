Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
kjas.com
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
kalb.com
NPSO remembers deputy who lost life in 2012 car crash
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5. According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.
kalb.com
Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
KTBS
Converse woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. – A Converse woman died Tuesday morning when she rear-ended an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 171, state police said. Brooke Farris, 28, was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
KSLA
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
Louisiana man opens fire as deputy initiates traffic stop
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Woman holds Elton man at gunpoint after he broke into her car
An Elton man has been arrested after he was held at gunpoint for allegedly breaking into a woman's car, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near Hudson Darby Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. Jessica Farris, 28, of Converse, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others. "It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
kalb.com
Woman sues City of Pineville, two police officers after being tased following 2021 traffic accident
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the City of Pineville and two of its police officers after a Dec. 9, 2021, traffic accident that resulted in her being tased. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Jermaine Harris of the Jermaine Harris Law...
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile has been located
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
