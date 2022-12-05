Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Ciena, GameStop, Rent The Runway and Others
Ciena (CIEN) – The networking equipment maker's stock surged 19.1% after a substantial top and bottom line beat in its latest quarter. Ciena earned an adjusted 61 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 8 cents. The company also said it sees "outsized" revenue growth in 2023.
TechCrunch
Investors sound the alarm about possible private equity tech deals
This is something you don’t see every day. Last week, rumors surfaced that Vista Equity Partners was interested in buying Coupa. Today, Coupa’s largest shareholder, HMI Capital, with 4.8% of the stock, made a letter to the Coupa board public, stating that it would oppose any deal that it believed undervalued the company.
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Like a Financial Planner: ‘Do So With Caution'
Even if you don't directly work with a financial advisor, it could be worth paying attention to what they're saying about markets and investing. Take the recent announcement regarding cryptocurrency from the CFP Board, the professional organization for certified financial planners. Planners providing advice on crypto-related investments, the board ruled, are neither required to or barred from providing advice related to crypto, but "should do so with caution."
CoinDesk
FTX Contagion Spreads as Orthogonal Trading Gets Default Notice for $36M Debt on Maple Finance
Maple Finance, a big blockchain-based lending platform, severed ties with crypto firm Orthogonal Trading, alleging that it was "misrepresenting its financial position." The move came after Orthogonal was due to pay back a $10 million USDC stablecoin loan from a credit pool managed by M11 Credit on Dec. 4. Orthogonal has been a significant borrower on Maple, and also was a manager and underwriter of a credit pool on Maple.
Cash use slips to just 15% of British purchases in 2021
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British shoppers used cash in only 15% of transactions in 2021, half the level of the year before and down from nearly 40% before the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers said on Friday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
401(K) ‘Hardship' Withdrawals Hit Record High, Vanguard Says — Another Sign Households Feel the Pinch of Inflation
About 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a "hardship distribution" in October, according to Vanguard Group, which tracks 5 million savers. While a relatively small percentage, it's the largest share on record dating to 2004, Vanguard said. Inflation has led prices for food, rent and a host...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘There Is a Slowdown Happening' – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs Point to Cooling Consumer Amid Fed Hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week
Technology companies helped lift stocks Thursday, ending a five-day losing streak for the S&P 500, though the major indexes remain on pace for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.1% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. Major indexes are all...
Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
US News and World Report
ECB Seeks Urgent Regulation After Multiple Crypto Bubbles Burst
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday. Crypto investors suffered a series of blows this year from the collapse of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
CNBC
Tech layoffs in Southeast Asia mount as unprofitable startups seek to extend their runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
