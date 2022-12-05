ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Ciena, GameStop, Rent The Runway and Others

Ciena (CIEN) – The networking equipment maker's stock surged 19.1% after a substantial top and bottom line beat in its latest quarter. Ciena earned an adjusted 61 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 8 cents. The company also said it sees "outsized" revenue growth in 2023.
TechCrunch

Investors sound the alarm about possible private equity tech deals

This is something you don’t see every day. Last week, rumors surfaced that Vista Equity Partners was interested in buying Coupa. Today, Coupa’s largest shareholder, HMI Capital, with 4.8% of the stock, made a letter to the Coupa board public, stating that it would oppose any deal that it believed undervalued the company.
Motley Fool

Slack CEO Will Step Down in January

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Footwear News

How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global

After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Like a Financial Planner: ‘Do So With Caution'

Even if you don't directly work with a financial advisor, it could be worth paying attention to what they're saying about markets and investing. Take the recent announcement regarding cryptocurrency from the CFP Board, the professional organization for certified financial planners. Planners providing advice on crypto-related investments, the board ruled, are neither required to or barred from providing advice related to crypto, but "should do so with caution."
CoinDesk

FTX Contagion Spreads as Orthogonal Trading Gets Default Notice for $36M Debt on Maple Finance

Maple Finance, a big blockchain-based lending platform, severed ties with crypto firm Orthogonal Trading, alleging that it was "misrepresenting its financial position." The move came after Orthogonal was due to pay back a $10 million USDC stablecoin loan from a credit pool managed by M11 Credit on Dec. 4. Orthogonal has been a significant borrower on Maple, and also was a manager and underwriter of a credit pool on Maple.
The Associated Press

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week

Technology companies helped lift stocks Thursday, ending a five-day losing streak for the S&P 500, though the major indexes remain on pace for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.1% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. Major indexes are all...
Reuters

Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report

ECB Seeks Urgent Regulation After Multiple Crypto Bubbles Burst

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday. Crypto investors suffered a series of blows this year from the collapse of the...

