Nashville, TN

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
UC Boys, Girls Split In Henry County Contests

Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s dynamic backcourt delivered in the clutch. D.J. Robinson’s steal set up a pair of game-winning free throws by Malaki Brooks with 5.5 seconds to play, lifting the Golden Tornadoes to a thrilling 64-62 victory over visiting Henry County Tuesday night. Brooks had made...
Brown, Kennedy, Frankum Headline UC All-Region Selections

Union City, Tenn.–With team success comes individual accolades. A 10-win state quarterfinal season for Union City has also produced a number of postseason honors for members of the Golden Tornado football team. Eight UC players earned places on the All-Region 7-2A team. Coaches from the six-team league voted in...
Quote from Alex Golesh shows there’s only one choice to serve as Josh Heupel’s new offensive coordinator at Tennessee

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh’s departure for USF didn’t come as a big surprise. He was expected to garner interest as a head coach option for numerous programs and the feeling was that he’d land a head coaching job this offseason.
Jackson State Part Of $2.2M Pilot Program

Jackson State Community College (JSCC) is in the process of implementing a pilot plan for Reimagining the Community College Experience – a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) initiative to improve student success through extensive career exploration, career advising and a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester. A Jackson State branch campus is located in Paris.
MSU Prof Elected Kentucky Humanities Council Chair

MURRAY, Ky. – Dr. Brian Clardy, associate professor of History at Murray State University, has been unanimously elected the next Chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council (KHC) Board of Directors. Clardy was first appointed to the KHC and the Kentucky Oral History Commission by Governor Andy Beshear in 2020. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of the KHC Board to Judge Charles W. Boteler of Louisville, and chair of the Kentucky Oral History Commission.
Dorothy Mae Muzzall

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Muzzall, 94, of Paris, died at her residence Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born Friday, June 8, 1928, in Paris, Tennessee, to Fayne Harrison Edgar and Pearl Trotter Edgar, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Lucille Burton and brother: Dale Edgar.
Dale R. Reuter

Dale R. Reuter, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Dale was born Tuesday, November 2, 1937, in Villa Park, IL, to the late Herman William Reuter and the late Margaret Barnowski Reuter. He retired after many years in the tool...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Margie Young Armbruster

Margie Young Armbruster, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died this month at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at White -Ranson Funeral Home, with burial following at East view Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at...
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
Danny “Mack” McCutcheon

Danny “Mack” McCutcheon, 49, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee. He was a truck driver. Danny enjoyed woodworking and loved golfing, bowling, and fishing. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship in Paris. Danny was born Tuesday, May 22,...
