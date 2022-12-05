Read full article on original website
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Sanders picks new secretary of state parks and tourism
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first female governor has announced her new parks and tourism secretary. Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intention to nominate Mike Mills as Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. “Mike Mills is one of the premier outdoor recreation and...
Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions
ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:. As of the...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
Arkansas Advocate : Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces appointment for Arkansas Public Safety secretary
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced her first cabinet appointment, tapping a current Arkansas State Police troop commander to be her public safety chief. Sanders said she would nominate Capt. Mike Hagar, the State Police’s Troop A commander, as secretary of the Department of Public Safety. He will...
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
Arkansas oddities: Is it really against the law to mispronounce the state's name?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas name is quite a "unique" one. Deriving from early Native American origin, many Arkansawyers take great pride in the Arkansas name. Did you know that it is in fact against the law to mispronounce the Arkansas name?. The name Arkansas was given to...
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Springdale educator named Assistant Principal of 2022
An assistant principal for the Springdale School District has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.
Families in the Ozarks anxiously waiting for 3rd round of pandemic school lunch money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some families across Missouri anxiously await a state check for pandemic EBT funds. It’s money from a COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this summer. That didn’t happen. The state says its original...
2022 runoff election results in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
Several races in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were decided by runoffs. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. In municipal races, a runoff can be avoided if that leading candidate gets more than 40% and no other candidate gets 20% or more.
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
