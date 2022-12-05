ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
The Independent

US Marine Paul Whelan reacts to being left out of Brittney Griner prisoner swap in interview from Russian cell

Jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange in a new interview from his Russian prison cell.Mr Whelan told CNN that while he welcomed Ms Griner’s release from Russian custody, he had been “led to believe things were moving in the right direction” with efforts to secure his release.“I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here,” he told CNN.Mr Whelan, a former US Marine, was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison after his arrest in Moscow in 2018.He strongly denies the...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Washington Examiner

Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive

Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
CBS Minnesota

Brother calls Paul Whelan's detention "a catastrophe" after prisoner swap

The brother of 52-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia, praised the Biden administration for its successful efforts to free Brittney Griner but called his brother's continued detention "a catastrophe" in a statement issued after the WNBA star's release on Thursday."I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home," David Whelan wrote. "As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays."Noting the prisoner exchange that took place in the United Arab...
CNBC

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast files to go public in the U.S.

VinFast, Vietnam's only domestic automaker, announced plans to go public in the United States. VinFast plans to begin delivering its electric SUVs to U.S. customers by the end of this year. For now its vehicles are built in Vietnam, but VinFast plans to have a U.S. factory up and running...
