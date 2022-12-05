Read full article on original website
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
US Marine Paul Whelan reacts to being left out of Brittney Griner prisoner swap in interview from Russian cell
Jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange in a new interview from his Russian prison cell.Mr Whelan told CNN that while he welcomed Ms Griner’s release from Russian custody, he had been “led to believe things were moving in the right direction” with efforts to secure his release.“I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here,” he told CNN.Mr Whelan, a former US Marine, was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison after his arrest in Moscow in 2018.He strongly denies the...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive
Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever
The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
grid.news
Brittney Griner is headed home. So is a convicted Russian arms smuggler. And Paul Whelan is still in a Russian jail.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is coming home. After nearly 10 months in Russian custody and a month after she was transferred to a penal colony in southern Russia, Griner was freed Thursday in exchange for the release of a Russian arms smuggler from a U.S. prison. The White House said...
Brother calls Paul Whelan's detention "a catastrophe" after prisoner swap
The brother of 52-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia, praised the Biden administration for its successful efforts to free Brittney Griner but called his brother's continued detention "a catastrophe" in a statement issued after the WNBA star's release on Thursday."I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home," David Whelan wrote. "As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays."Noting the prisoner exchange that took place in the United Arab...
Paul Whelan: 5 Things To Know About Marine Still In Russian Prison After Brittney Griner Is Freed
Paul Whelan is a former U.S. Marine. He’s been imprisoned in Russia for almost four years in Russia on espionage charges, though the US government says they are without merit. As Brittney Griner was freed on Thursday, many are wondering when Paul will also be released from Russia’s custody....
Brother of Russia detainee Paul Whelan calls on US to be 'more assertive' after Griner trade
The brother of U.S citizen Paul Whelan, currently being imprisoned in Russia, spoke out following the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade earlier Thursday
Brittney Griner arrives in the US after being released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange
Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, has safely returned to the United States after being released from custody in a prisoner exchange.
Stewart Rhodes Went From Lawyer to Militia Leader — Now Faces Serious Prison Time
The founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia, could be facing a lengthy jail sentence for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. On Nov. 29, 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Stewart Rhodes had been found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for breaching the U.S. Capitol.
CNBC
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast files to go public in the U.S.
VinFast, Vietnam's only domestic automaker, announced plans to go public in the United States. VinFast plans to begin delivering its electric SUVs to U.S. customers by the end of this year. For now its vehicles are built in Vietnam, but VinFast plans to have a U.S. factory up and running...
