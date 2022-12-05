Man who told police he was trying to save woman is charged with burglary

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has charges pending for allegedly shooting a man last year multiple times while reportedly protecting a woman is now charged with a home invasion burglary on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, claiming he was looking for a woman being held against her will.

Wichita County Jail booking

Kody Valadez, 23, is jailed on $10,000 bond for burglary, according to jail records.

Police received a call about a man kicking in the door of a woman’s residence in the 1500 block of 15th on Sunday morning.

She told police she was asleep when she heard knocking on her front door. She said she looked out the window and saw a man on the porch and hid in a closet. She said she then heard the front door being kicked in then her bedroom door being kicked in, then heard someone rummaging throughout the house.

She said the intruder left shortly after she called police.

Other officers stopped a black Ford Explorer leaving the area and talked to the driver, Valadez.

They said he told him he went to the house to look for a woman possibly being held against her will.

He said he kicked in the door and left after looking throughout the house to save her.

Police said they believe Valadez’s intention was to assault someone that was with the woman and because of all the items of clothing he looked through believe his intent was also theft.

Valadez was charged with aggravated assault in May 2021 after a man was shot multiple times on Roanoke.

A woman told police Valadez went with her to the residence with a gun to protect her in case there was trouble and an argument and shooting ensued.

