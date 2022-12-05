ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Man who told police he was trying to save woman is charged with burglary

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pN5Pm_0jYKaixC00

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has charges pending for allegedly shooting a man last year multiple times while reportedly protecting a woman is now charged with a home invasion burglary on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, claiming he was looking for a woman being held against her will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV8L6_0jYKaixC00
Wichita County Jail booking

Kody Valadez, 23, is jailed on $10,000 bond for burglary, according to jail records.

Previous story: Victim, suspect identified in Wednesday night shooting on Roanoke Drive

Police received a call about a man kicking in the door of a woman’s residence in the 1500 block of 15th on Sunday morning.

She told police she was asleep when she heard knocking on her front door. She said she looked out the window and saw a man on the porch and hid in a closet. She said she then heard the front door being kicked in then her bedroom door being kicked in, then heard someone rummaging throughout the house.

She said the intruder left shortly after she called police.

Other officers stopped a black Ford Explorer leaving the area and talked to the driver, Valadez.
They said he told him he went to the house to look for a woman possibly being held against her will.

He said he kicked in the door and left after looking throughout the house to save her.
Police said they believe Valadez’s intention was to assault someone that was with the woman and because of all the items of clothing he looked through believe his intent was also theft.

GOOD NEWS: Christmas Came Early for Wichita Christian teacher who means so much to so many

Valadez was charged with aggravated assault in May 2021 after a man was shot multiple times on Roanoke.

A woman told police Valadez went with her to the residence with a gun to protect her in case there was trouble and an argument and shooting ensued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested after children test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man gets 20 years for torture of woman in 2018

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a record of violent crimes is sentenced to 20 years in prison for holding a woman hostage and assaulting her with a hammer and baseball bat on Christmas Eve 2018. According to records, as part of Bobby Cisneros’ plea, another charge from last January on Lela Lane involving […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Former Hardeman County Sheriff laid to rest

Hardeman County (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma sheriff who catapulted to brief national fame after rescuing a kidnapped baby in 2002 is laid to rest Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in the town where he grew up. Randy Akers died Sunday and was buried in Quanah Memorial Park. He served as sheriff of Hardeman County for 15 […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Affidavit reveals new details in State Hospital murder

 WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit provides details about the death of a client at North Texas State Hospital, allegedly at the hands of another patient. The affidavit said shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police went to the to the state hospital after an AMR ambulance crew requested assistance with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
RANDLETT, OK
kswo.com

One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning. In a post to Facebook, the Lawton Police Department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday after shots were allegedly fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the parking lot.
LAWTON, OK
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff 's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 98 calls for service this week. As this report is being written there are 17 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday, a 911 call was received from the Windthorst area. The caller advised of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 25 and U.S. 281. The caller stated that a small SUV pulled out on 281 and was struck by a feed truck…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy