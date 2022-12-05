SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-3) linked up with an old rival in Marquette (8-3) on Sunday, in what was the 119th meeting between the two. On this afternoon in Purcell Pavilion, it was the Golden Eagles who emerged victorious, 79-64. It was a five-point game at the half and a seven-point game with 10:41 remaining, but Marquette fired off a pivotal 19-7 spurt in crunch time to open up a big lead. MU did the dirty work in the paint where they scored 50 of their points.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO