und.com
Game 10 Preview: Old Foes Get Reacquainted
GAME 10NOTRE DAME (7-2) VS MARQUETTE (7-3) WHEN:SUNDAY, DEC. 11 | 4 PM. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – On Sunday inside Purcell Pavilion, old foes get reacquainted while one of Notre Dame’s old greats takes his place in the rafters. The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team (7-2) welcomes its old BIG EAST rival Marquette (7-3) in a 4 p.m. ET tip on Sunday on ESPN2. It’ll mark the 119th matchup between the two but the first since 2013. Meanwhile, at halftime, ND great John Shumate will get inducted into the prestigious Ring of Honor.
und.com
Irish Fall 79-64 to Marquette
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-3) linked up with an old rival in Marquette (8-3) on Sunday, in what was the 119th meeting between the two. On this afternoon in Purcell Pavilion, it was the Golden Eagles who emerged victorious, 79-64. It was a five-point game at the half and a seven-point game with 10:41 remaining, but Marquette fired off a pivotal 19-7 spurt in crunch time to open up a big lead. MU did the dirty work in the paint where they scored 50 of their points.
und.com
#19 Irish Split With #5 Nittany Lions
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program bounced back after a heartbreaker Friday night to take game two against Penn State, 5-3, Saturday night. All four lines contributed goals in the victory to create the depth the Irish need. The Nittany Lions had the Irish...
und.com
Three Irish Players Earn FWAA All-America Second Team Accolades
The 2022 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team, presented in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, is streamlined by nine first-teamers from the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff, three repeat All-Americans and a record 16 total selections from the Big Ten Conference. There are 19 schools represented from six Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on the first team and 34 different schools and eight conferences plus an Independent included on the overall 54-man team.
und.com
Third Period Struggles Doom Irish
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame hockey fought to the final horn as they battled Penn State University to a 5-2 loss. Aside from two empty net goals late in the contest, the Irish and Nittany Lions skated even a majority of the contest, with the Irish firing several shots on net in the waning minutes, looking for the tying goal.
und.com
Mike Brey Radio Show Set for 2022-23 Season
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Coach Mike Brey and Notre Dame Athletics, in partnership with Tire Rack.com, will present the Mike Brey Radio Show & Inside Notre Dame Men’s Basketball TV program throughout the 2022-23 basketball season. The Mike Brey Radio Show & Inside Notre Dame Men’s Basketball will...
