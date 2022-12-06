Authorities say Chace Perez, 16-year-old with autism, has been found safe

A search was underway for a 16-year-old who is diagnosed with autism after he was reported missing in northeast Houston, according to police.

Detectives said Chace Connor Perez was last seen in the 4000 block of Kelley Street on Saturday. Perez was walking in an unknown direction wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants when he disappeared, according to Houston police.

Early Tuesday morning, an updated release announced that Chace had been located. No additional details were provided.

HPD Missing Persons Unit: Chace Connor Perez, 16, diagnosed with autism