Officials: Road rage incident in Vista ends in 2 arrests, vehicle in flames
A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital.
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION IN EL CAJON
December 7, 2022 (El Cajon) - Last night, El Cajon Police officers and paramedics responded to 724 Fletcher Parkway to assist in a call of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Police officers arrived and found a man unconscious in the roadway. The man was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the 89-year-old man is known. However, his name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Vista
On Wednesday, December 7 just before 9:00 a.m., two motorists in an Acura and Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road in Vista. The Acura pulled up beside the Nissan and shot out the Nissan’s side windows with a pellet gun. The two passengers in the Nissan were not hit by the pellets.
Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision
LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Lawsuits filed in deadly Santee plane crash
A civil lawsuit has been filed against the estate of the deceased pilot involved in a Santee crash that killed two people and destroyed homes in the process.
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in Poway
A man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman Wednesday night in Poway, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
Motorist Dies, Others Escape After Vehicle Catches Fire in Lakeside
A person died Sunday when a vehicle caught fire after going off Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. at 12071 Wildcat Canyon Road south of the Barona Resort and Casino, the California Highway Patrol reported. Multiple other people escaped the vehicle when it caught fire,...
Friends of Poway Woman Hit and Killed by Car in Crosswalk Have Been Begging for Traffic Improvements
Friends and neighbors of a Poway woman hit and killed by a car while walking in a crosswalk over the weekend say they've been pushing the city to make traffic safety improvements in the area. “She was the sweetest, the most amazing person you can imagine,” Vince Petrucci said describing...
Spring Valley man looks for 2 dogs stolen from his car
A Spring Valley man is looking for his two dogs -- a French bulldog and a Boston terrier -- after they were inside his car that was stolen.
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78
An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the Torrey Pines State Reserve just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday. According to the officials, a Triumph motorcycle was driving south when it crossed into a northbound lane and crashed into a Toyota 4-Runner.
Sheriff’s seek surveillance video of pedestrian death incident in Poway
The Poway Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit is asking for the public's help regarding its investigation of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian, the San Diego County Sheriff's office said Tuesday.
