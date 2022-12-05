ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION IN EL CAJON

December 7, 2022 (El Cajon) - Last night, El Cajon Police officers and paramedics responded to 724 Fletcher Parkway to assist in a call of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Police officers arrived and found a man unconscious in the roadway. The man was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the 89-year-old man is known. However, his name is being withheld pending notification of family.
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Vista

On Wednesday, December 7 just before 9:00 a.m., two motorists in an Acura and Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road in Vista. The Acura pulled up beside the Nissan and shot out the Nissan’s side windows with a pellet gun. The two passengers in the Nissan were not hit by the pellets.
Coast News

Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision

LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Men Wounded in Shooting at Spring Valley Apartment Complex

Two Spring Valley men were recovering Wednesday from wounds they suffered in a shooting at the apartment complex where they live, authorities reported. The victims were in a driveway at the complex in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and opened fire on them at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
ESCONDIDO, CA

