Phoenix, AZ

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Sky Harbor Workers Rally for Higher Wages, Better Working Conditions

On Thursday afternoon, the sound of bullhorns cut through the holiday travel buzz at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. "Whose airport?" "Our airport!" The chants echoed from a small gathering of airport service workers and organizers with the Service Employees International Union outside Terminal 4. The event was held in...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE

