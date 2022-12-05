Read full article on original website
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Sky Harbor Workers Rally for Higher Wages, Better Working Conditions
On Thursday afternoon, the sound of bullhorns cut through the holiday travel buzz at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. "Whose airport?" "Our airport!" The chants echoed from a small gathering of airport service workers and organizers with the Service Employees International Union outside Terminal 4. The event was held in...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
East Valley Tribune
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
fox10phoenix.com
Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
