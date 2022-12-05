Dr Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir: Pharmacists Are Uniquely Positioned to Dispel Myths, Identify Patients Who Need Vaccines

Read full article on original website
Health Disparities, Access, Innovation Continue to Be Trends in Health-System Pharmacy: Dr Marie Chisholm-Burns
Some of the latest trends in the health-system pharmacy space are ones that have already been around for a while, and organizations will need to understand how to address them at the local level, explained Marie A. Chisholm-Burns, PharmD, PhD, MPH, MBA, FCCP, FASHP, FAST, executive vice president and provost at Oregon Health and Science University.
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
Dr Jawad Saleh: There Are Many Risk Factors for PONV
There are many risk factors for developing postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), but a simplified risk score can help with assessing those risk factors, said Jawad N. Saleh, PharmD, BSPharm, BCCP, BCPS, clinical manager of pharmacy services, Hospital for Special Surgery. There are many risk factors for developing postoperative nausea...
Increasing Vaccination Rates Through Culturally Competent Outreach, Care
A partnership between a university and the local Black community in San Bernadino County, California, illustrated how pharmacists can actively work to improve vaccine uptake in their communities. Pharmacists have an important role to play in improving low vaccination rates in their communities if they are willing to become culturally...
Optimizing Outcomes in Venous Thromboembolism Among Hospitalized Medically Ill Patients Through an Integrated Risk Assessment Program
This publication was supported by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is intended for formulary decision makers, population health decision makers, and/or similar entities. This AJMC® Profiles in Care is an actionable resource for provider organizations seeking to implement a prevention protocol to reduce the incidence of preventable venous thromboembolism in hospitalized medically ill (nonsurgical) patients.
An Evaluation of a Care Coaching and Provider Referral Intervention for Behavioral Health Needs
Hilary E. D. Placzek, PhD, MPH, Bridget Darby, MS, Robert M. Kaplan, PhD, Jill Glassman, PhD, MSW, Marielle Garcia-Huynh, MS, Peter Bearse, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Care coaching and behavioral health provider referral programs produce long-term savings, reductions in avoidable utilization,...
Marijuana Smokers Have Higher Rates of Emphysema and Respiratory Disease, Study Finds
Increasing rates of marijuana consumption highlights a need for research on the effects of smoking marijuana on the lungs. Despite, marijuana being the most commonly smoked substance after tobacco and increasing rates of marijuana consumption have shown higher rates in respiratory related diseases, the extent of marijuana’s effect on the lungs are not well known.
Assessing Frequency of Orthostatic Hypotension in Patients With Parkinson Disease
Frequency of orthostatic hypotension among Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) was shown to be higher than that among healthy controls, with a higher proportion of constipation, urinary urgency, and nocturia symptoms reported in those with PD. Frequency of orthostatic hypotension (OH) in Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) is...
Incentivizing Data Sharing Among Health Plans, Hospitals, and Providers to Improve Quality
The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Health plans can gain efficiencies and improve quality by connecting to health information networks and incentivizing hospital and provider participation as part of pay-for-performance programs. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(12):In Press. _____. Takeaway Points. Health plans, hospitals, and...
On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions
Benjamin Ukert, PhD, Guy David, PhD, Aaron Smith-McLallen, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To evaluate the effect of a predictive algorithm– driven disease management (DM)...
Care Fragmentation Predicts 90-Day Durable Ventricular Assist Device Outcomes
Russell J. Funk, PhD, Francis D. Pagani, MD, PhD, Hechuan Hou, MS, Min Zhang, PhD, Guangyu Yang, MS, Preeti N. Malani, MD, MSJ, P. Paul Chandanabhumma, PhD, MPH, Lourdes Cabrera, BSc, CCRC, K. Dennie Kim, PhD, Donald S. Likosky, PhD, Michigan Congestive Heart Failure Investigators. The American Journal of Managed...
Risk of Severe Asthma Attacks Increased After Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions
The end or relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions was associated with increased risk of severe asthma attacks. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and decreased use of face coverings coincided with a significant increase in asthma and acute respiratory illness (ARI) exacerbations, according to recent study findings. This population-based study, whose findings...
How Public Insurance Creates Barriers for Childhood Cancer Survivors
In a recent study, it was found that individuals with public health insurance had worse health competence beliefs, reducing transition goals, expectations, and beliefs. A version of this article was originally published on Contemporary Pediatrics. This version has been lightly edited. Childhood cancer survivors with public health insurance will face...
IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity
The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens with T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
What We’re Reading: Pfizer Requests Updated Vaccine Authorization; Flu Shots Match Season’s Strains; AL Medicaid to Lift HCV Sobriety Mandate
Pfizer requested authorization for its bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children aged younger than 5 years; most flu viruses from samples are similar to strains chosen by officials for this year's updated vaccines; Alabama Medicaid agreed to end a longstanding policy allowing refusal to pay for antiviral treatment for hepatitis C in patients with a substance use disorder.
New Data Suggest Biomarker for SLE Therapy Response
The data could help clinicians better identify patients who are good fits for belimumab after rituximab. A new study has identified biomarkers that may help predict which patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are most likely to respond to B-cell–directed therapies. The report, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, also...
Considerations for LN Treatment Selection
Jorge Larranaga, MD: It’s nice to have 2 new data sets, which we haven’t had for at least 40 years, with respect to the treatment of these patients. We recognize that MMF [mycophenolate mofetil] took a role from the data from [the University of] Miami, and Dr [Gabriel] Contreras and Dr [Gerald] Appel. It was found to be noninferior to Cytoxan therapy, which is the original therapy from the 1980s that was approved by the NIH [National Institutes of Health]. The complications of Cytoxan therapy led to significant problems.
Egg Donors and Recipients With PCOS
No difference was shown regarding pregnancy and childbirth outcomes among patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who receive oocytes from women with or without PCOS. A version of this article was originally published on Contemporary OB/GYN. This version has been lightly edited. Patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who receive...
