2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actress [Updated January 9]

By Marcus James Dixon
 3 days ago
The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Actress during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE 2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) — 71/20 odds
ABC’s hilarious elementary school sitcom recently claimed top Emmys for Brunson in writing and Sheryl Lee Ralph in supporting actress. The fan-fave program now contends for Seasons 1 and 2 at the Globes, with Brunson earning a bid for playing optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, who has a crush on substitute teacher Gregory Eddie ( Tyler James Williams ).
Experts predicting : Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Peter Travers (ABC)

2. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) — 71/20 odds
This 20-year-old is right up Globe voters’ alleys, as she’s TV’s fresh “it” girl and she’s on a brand new show. “Wednesday,” the latest adaptation of “The Addams Family” brand, debuted on November 23 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most streamed series of all time. Ortega plays the morose, monotone-voiced Wednesday Addams, whose family sends her to Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous outcasts.
Experts predicting : Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

3. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 4/1 odds
This awards magnet stars as an aging Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who struggles with having a young new writer by her side, Ava Daniels ( Hannah Einbinder ). The HBO Max show claimed two Globes last year — comedy series and lead actress — and now Smart is hoping to become the first woman to repeat in this category since Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) in 2017 and ’18.
Experts predicting : None

4. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2 odds
The second season of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery welcomes back Gomez as Mabel Mora alongside Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam. This time around, the unlikely podcasting trio puts their heads together to try to figure out who killed their board president, Bunny Folger ( Jayne Houdyshell ), while Mabel explores a new relationship with Alice ( Cara Delevingne ).
Experts predicting : None

5. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) — 9/2 odds
Cuoco enjoys her second nomination for the HBO Max dramedy, in which she takes on the role of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who inexplicably gets recruited by the CIA. In Season 2, the character begins to have visions where she’s interacting with different versions of herself, which gives Cuoco plenty of moments to shine and show off her impressive acting abilities.
Experts predicting : None

GoldDerby

Globes movie predictions: Best scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User JParham for an amazing score of 92.86% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes movie winners on Tuesday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of 26 other people at 85.71% and has a good point score of 5,861 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely. Over 4,600 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 13 of 14 categories correct. In fact, the only miss was “Argentina, 1985” for Best Foreign Language Film. The Golden Globe ceremony was created by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for NBC and was hosted...
GoldDerby

Editors’ slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards nominations review of OMG surprises and WTF snubs [WATCH]

Moments after the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in film and TV, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the OMG surprises and WTF snubs. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in the six film and nine television races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest review video above and then be sure to make your 2023 SAG Awards picks at Gold Derby. Starting with Best Film Ensemble, Daniel has just two words to say about “Women Talking” making...
GoldDerby

2023 Golden Globe TV Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities behind clever screen names, pulled no punches when it came to sizing up the winners at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. As you can see from a sampling of their reactions to the 2023 Golden Globe TV winners on Tuesday night, passions ran high as the results unfolded.  What were the upsets at the Golden Globes that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were our posters not able to get over? Take a...
GoldDerby

Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history

Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a...
GoldDerby

4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn...
