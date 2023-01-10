2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actress [Updated January 9]

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Actress during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) — 71/20 odds

ABC’s hilarious elementary school sitcom recently claimed top Emmys for Brunson in writing and Sheryl Lee Ralph in supporting actress. The fan-fave program now contends for Seasons 1 and 2 at the Globes, with Brunson earning a bid for playing optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, who has a crush on substitute teacher Gregory Eddie ( Tyler James Williams ).

Experts predicting : Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Peter Travers (ABC)

2. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) — 71/20 odds

This 20-year-old is right up Globe voters’ alleys, as she’s TV’s fresh “it” girl and she’s on a brand new show. “Wednesday,” the latest adaptation of “The Addams Family” brand, debuted on November 23 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most streamed series of all time. Ortega plays the morose, monotone-voiced Wednesday Addams, whose family sends her to Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous outcasts.

Experts predicting : Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

3. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 4/1 odds

This awards magnet stars as an aging Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who struggles with having a young new writer by her side, Ava Daniels ( Hannah Einbinder ). The HBO Max show claimed two Globes last year — comedy series and lead actress — and now Smart is hoping to become the first woman to repeat in this category since Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) in 2017 and ’18.

Experts predicting : None

4. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2 odds

The second season of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery welcomes back Gomez as Mabel Mora alongside Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam. This time around, the unlikely podcasting trio puts their heads together to try to figure out who killed their board president, Bunny Folger ( Jayne Houdyshell ), while Mabel explores a new relationship with Alice ( Cara Delevingne ).

Experts predicting : None

5. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) — 9/2 odds

Cuoco enjoys her second nomination for the HBO Max dramedy, in which she takes on the role of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who inexplicably gets recruited by the CIA. In Season 2, the character begins to have visions where she’s interacting with different versions of herself, which gives Cuoco plenty of moments to shine and show off her impressive acting abilities.

Experts predicting : None

