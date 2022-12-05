ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Chapter 375: Spoilers, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Release Date

Anima and Tentacole stand strong all alone against the Liberation Army led by Spinners defending the hospital and its patients making fans excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at everything you need to know about chapter 375 of My Hero Academia including its release date, Raws, leaks and spoilers. First, let’s get started with the breakdown of the previous chapter.
World Trigger Chapter 229: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey there! Today in this manga guide I will discuss about World Trigger chapter 229 and talk in detail about its release date, leaks, and official sources through which you can read the chapter legally in your country a soon as it will be out. Besides that, we will also be talking about when the raw scans and spoilers will be leaked. So without any further ado let’s begin.
Uzaki-Chan Season 2 Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub

This Fall Anime season is stacked with lots of big hitters like My Hero Academia Season 6, Spy x Family Season 2 and many other anime that you might wish to watch. So it will be difficult to keep track of all the anime that you might want to catch up on. That’s why we have created this Uzaki-Chan Season 2 Release schedule which will help you keep up with all the release dates of episode 1 to 12 and remind you when the next episode will air.
Raven of the Inner Palace Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule and Streaming Details

If you are a fan of romance anime and is in search of something fresh and interesting in the genre, then the upcoming anime “Raven of the Inner Palace” is perfect for you. Raven of the Inner Palace also known as “Kokyu no Karasu” is fantasy-romance anime with a Historical Chinese setting which follows the mysterious Consort Shouxue and the Emperor Gaojun.
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1-12 Release Date, Episode Release Schedule, Where to watch, English Dub

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is an upcoming anime series based on the same name’s light novel written by Shobonnu and illustrated by Sogawa. The anime was first announced on February 26, 2022, and many people are waiting for this anime to air. Finally, this anime is around the corner after a few months of waiting.
Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

