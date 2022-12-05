ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1-12 Release Date, Episode Release Schedule, Where to watch, English Dub

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is an upcoming anime series based on the same name’s light novel written by Shobonnu and illustrated by Sogawa. The anime was first announced on February 26, 2022, and many people are waiting for this anime to air. Finally, this anime is around the corner after a few months of waiting.
Uzaki-Chan Season 2 Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub

This Fall Anime season is stacked with lots of big hitters like My Hero Academia Season 6, Spy x Family Season 2 and many other anime that you might wish to watch. So it will be difficult to keep track of all the anime that you might want to catch up on. That’s why we have created this Uzaki-Chan Season 2 Release schedule which will help you keep up with all the release dates of episode 1 to 12 and remind you when the next episode will air.
Raven of the Inner Palace Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule and Streaming Details

If you are a fan of romance anime and is in search of something fresh and interesting in the genre, then the upcoming anime “Raven of the Inner Palace” is perfect for you. Raven of the Inner Palace also known as “Kokyu no Karasu” is fantasy-romance anime with a Historical Chinese setting which follows the mysterious Consort Shouxue and the Emperor Gaojun.
